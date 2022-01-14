NASHVILLE, N.C. — Raymond Williams, 59, died on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home Chapel, Rocky Mount. Visitation Friday, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
