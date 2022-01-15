PRINCEVILLE — Melvin Ray Johnson, 77, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Funeral Tuesday at 1 p.m., at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Masks required and social distancing observed.
