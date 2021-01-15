RALEIGH — Domonick Germain Parker, 27, died on Dec. 30, 2020. Memorial service Sunday at 1 p.m., at chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home in Rocky Mount.
ROCKY MOUNT — Natalie Renee Smallwood, 50, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour before service.
NASHVILLE — Pastor Melvin Louis Arrington, 78, died on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Funeral Friday at noon, at H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour before service.
HALIFAX — Danny Wood, 64, died on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
ENFIELD — Jessie “Big Boy” Coley Jr., 60, died on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Celebration of life Sunday at 2:30 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Dossie Hedgepeth, 79, died on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Celebration of life Sunday at 11:30 a.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
ENFIELD — Rev. James Battle, 85, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at noon, at Battle’s Homestead. Walk-thru visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ENFIELD — Mother Lucille Pittman, 90, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Graveside service Sunday at 2 p.m., at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ROCKY MOUNT — Stephen Taylor Sr., 74, died on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Celebration of life Monday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Philander Lyons, 50, died on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Funeral Tuesday at noon, at Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery. Visitation 11:30 a.m. to noon prior to service. Arrangements by Morgan Funerals & Cremations.