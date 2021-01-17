ENFIELD — Evett Hedgepeth, 94, died on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Graveside service Tuesday at 1 p.m., at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
