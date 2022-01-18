ROCKY MOUNT — Ollie Mae Walker, 96, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Funeral Wednesday at 2 p.m., at Marks Chapel Cemetery. Viewing 1:30-2 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements by Morgan Funerals & Cremations.
