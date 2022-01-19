TARBORO — Julia Barnes Elder, 99, died on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Funeral Thursday at noon, at St. Baptist Church, Rocky Mount. Visitation Thursday 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Tyrrell, Washington and Greene Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&