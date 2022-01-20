ROCKY MOUNT — Antoinette “Toni” Williams, 46, died on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Funeral Thursday at 1 p.m., at Restoration Worship Center, Rocky Mount. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the center. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ROCKY MOUNT — James Arthur Noble, 90, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Washington Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.
TARBORO — Sarah “Sate” Dunn, 82, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
ROCKY MOUNT — Tammy Tillery, 58, died on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Funeral Sunday at noon, at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Saturday 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
PINETOPS — Edna Wooten Birth, 69, died on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Funeral Tuesday at 11 a.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Viewing 3-5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. It is mandatory that you wear a mask and perform social distancing.
TARBORO — Jesse Lee Wheeler, 71, died on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. It is mandatory that you wear a mask and perform social distancing.