TARBORO — David Boddie, 70, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Brenda Arrington Hendricks-Whitaker, 70, died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Earl Moses Mabry Sr., 64, died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at East End Baptist Church. Walk-through only visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
ROCKY MOUNT — Ann Foster Smith, 75, died on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Levone Johnson, 69, died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 11 a.m., at chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
WILSON — Bobby Eugene McGuire, 53, died on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Viewing noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.