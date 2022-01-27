ROCKY MOUNT — Leona May (Curtis) Stewart, 92, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Memorial service will be private. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
ROCKY MOUNT — Dora Wells Orihuela, 53, died on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Memorial service Thursday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m., at Harvest Baptist Church. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
CONETOE — Ernestine Wilkins, 73, died on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Graveside service Friday at 11 a.m., at Staton Cemetery. Viewing Thursday 5-7 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
CONETOE — Elivia Jones, 80, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Conetoe Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask and social distance. Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Homes.
CHARLOTTE — LaDarius McEachin, 35, died on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Martin Millennium Academy. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
ZEBULON — Dennis Earl Thigpen, 51, died on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church. Viewing 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask and perform social distancing.