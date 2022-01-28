So all of a sudden President Biden is worried about securing the Ukrainian border? What about our southern border? Send some troops down there rather than to the Ukraine.
Bless my heart, but does brine work? Seems like sunshine works better, because it’s obvious that it doesn’t work on shaded roads. As a taxpayer I would love to see the data.
BYH to all of the Uptown businesses that obviously don’t want our money and patronage enough to be bothered to clear the sidewalks of ice and snow for multiple days after it snows. I hope your liability insurance is paid up ’cuz it is slippery out there!
Wonder why President Biden does not allow the European neighbors of Russia and Ukraine to handle the situation? As I recall those Germans fight pretty well. Why is it that the U.S. is expected to carry the can and the losses in far-off wars?
BYH I am all for helping those in need. How can we send $200 million to help another country but can’t or won’t take care of our seniors or veterans at the level that they should be cared for? Put U.S. citizens first!
BYH to the vet that was forced to wheel his wheelchair with just one hand against traffic on Greenville Boulevard and dash across five or six lanes of cars and trucks trying to crush him Tuesday afternoon just to go shopping. Why oh why do we have major retail roads that have few to no crosswalks and broken sidewalks on just one side? This guy was safer in Iraq than in the roadway of Greenville!
BYH to all of us. Going to the supermarket is like being held up by a robber. You pay more and get less. If you are lucky, you can find what you are looking for. How much more of this Biden term can we stand. Our country is already in a mess since he came into office. Everything has become a problem without good leadership in the White House. Slow Joe must go.
Went to the grocery store this morning and at least 50 percent of the customers and 50 percent of the employees were not wearing mask. Is the threat of COVID over and no one told me? I thought I had read that there had been a surge in COVID cases in Pitt County. Confused!
BYH to rising violent crimes in our big cities across the country. Folks, this is what happens when you let your guard down and crack the door for criminals. It’s time to beef up our policing efforts to show strength for the men and women in blue.
Bless our democracy. It is time to put aside differences and reject strongly all of the extremist politics that have stoked the fires of hatred, mistrust and division. If rational folks don’t come forth to lead with courage and compassion our democracy is doomed.
