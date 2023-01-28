Jan. 28 Deaths Jan 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKY MOUNT — Dwight W. Stevens, 76, died on Jan. 24, 2023. Funeral Monday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home.DAVIDSON — Howard “Ray” Burgess, 78, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Services at a later date. Arrangements by Wilkinson Funeral Home, Concord, N.C. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions ENC Food Guide - 2023 Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 What 2 Watch Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022