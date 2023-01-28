ROCKY MOUNT — Dwight W. Stevens, 76, died on Jan. 24, 2023. Funeral Monday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home.

DAVIDSON — Howard “Ray” Burgess, 78, died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Services at a later date. Arrangements by Wilkinson Funeral Home, Concord, N.C.

