ROCKY MOUNT — Hazel Louise Hedgepeth, 89, died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Funeral Friday at 2 p.m., at Englewood Baptist Church. Visitation 1-1:45 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home & Cremations.
