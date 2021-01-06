BYH to the young lady who took time to talk to me about art at the mall where student pictures are displayed. As it turns out, I was looking at a drawing she had done. So BYH also to all the art teachers and their drawers.
BYH, whoever put up the “Sorry, No Coffee Bar” sign in the lobby at one of the churches in town. If you’re mature enough to come to worship even without free coffee, this could be your Sorry-No-Coffee-Bar Mitzvah.
No BYH to the 140 Republican congressmen and women (as well as several Senators) signing on to declare invalid the election from which they won their own seats. The crazy is rampant in the modern day GOP. If they really believed that, they should resign their fraudulently won seats.
Bless his heart, Trump finally snapped, and in mob boss like fashion has ordered the Georgia Secretary of State to disregard the facts, verifiable data, and reality itself by overturning the will of the voters, in a quixotic attempt to hold on to power that can only be described as insane.
BTH of the person who encouraged teachers to “just go to work in the pandemic.” Well, guess what? Teachers have worked throughout this pandemic. They are not concerned about working or not working. It’s about adapting lessons for your students, and there is a difference whether students are face-to-face or virtual. We want to do our best for your students. Please help us.
BYH Ted Cruz. When you beat Trump in the 2016 Iowa caucus, Trump claimed the vote was fraudulent. Do you really think it’s different this time?
Why is Pitt County waiting to announce 1B vaccination plan for its seniors? We must demand leadership! Haven’t enough people already died?
Do the members of Congress not recall that their oath is to protect and defend the Constitution, not this aberrant president?
BYH to children of divorced parents who think it’s OK to ignore one parent all year except at Christmas. We know you’re only coming over to get presents. Shame on you and the despicable parent you live with.
BMH. I don’t understand the big fuss about my phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State. It was a perfect call. It was perfect like you’ve never seen before. It was the most perfect call in the entire history of calls. Well, maybe the second most perfect. Every one is saying how perfect it was, except for the Lamestream, RINO’s and crooked Dems. #11,780.
BYH What a double standard. If a Democrat tried to use his power to overturn an election, he would be tried for treason. Trump does it and his supporters once again look the other way.
