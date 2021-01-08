ROCKY MOUNT — Annie Beatrice Driver, 96, died on Tuesday, Jan.5, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home. Visitation 10-10:45 a.m. prior to service.
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Dorothy E. Wright, 68, died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Funeral Friday at noon, at East End Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
NASHVILLE — Carolyn Lee Mitchell, 75, died on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. Visitation one hour prior to service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Elder Wilma Ruth Void, 65, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Truth Tabernacle Ministries. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ENFIELD — Phyllis Bailey Hedgepeth, 57, died on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Celebration of life service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at funeral home.
ENFIELD — Bethora Pierce Thomas, 92, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Graveside service Sunday at 1 p.m., at Crowell Baptist Church and Cemetery, Halifax. Walk-thru visitation 6-8 p.m. Saturday at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ROCKY MOUNT — Joe Willie Combs, 81, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home.