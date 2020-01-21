Today
Rotary club
The Farmville Rotary Club meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Marabella Old World Pizza, 3750 S. Main St., Farmville. For more information, call 252-321-0583 or 252-717-3053.
Crocheting
Crochet lessons are available from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St., Farmville. Call 753-3355.
Line dancing
Winterville Parks and Recreation hosts aerobic line dancing from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Winterville Operations Center, 2936 Church St., Winterville. Cost is $3.
Senior citizens club
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club meets at noon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Winterville Community Room, 2593 Railroad St. Seniors in the surrounding areas are invited. Anyone planning to attend should call Bea Henderson at 355-2572.
Coming Up
Driver course
AARP’s Smart Driver course will be offered from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Seating is limited; call 752-1717.
Build a birdhouse
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host Build a Birdhouse from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday. Cost is $12 for city residents and $16 for others. Call 329-4560.
Voter mobilization
The 2020 “A Call to Colors” Voter Mobilization Forum will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. Guest speakers at the forum, presented by Greater Diversity News and Pitt County Historically Black Colleges and Universities Coalition, will be U.S. Congressman G.K. Butterfield, representative of North Carolina’s 1st District, and Dr. Everett B. Ward, president of the National PanHellenic Council Admission is free; lunch is on each participant’s own. Registration is at http://greaterdiversity.com/actc-forum-2020. The live event can be viewed at Greaterdiversity.com. Donations and sponsors needed. For additional information contact colors@greaterdiversity.com or call 910-617-4543.
Parkinson’s support
The Eastern N.C. Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Cypress Glen, 100 Hickory St. The meeting topic sill be “Language and communication disorders in older adults and without acquired neurogenic disorders.” The speaker will be Hana Kim, M.A., with the ECU Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. New members are welcome to join at any time. Call Jennifer Hodgson at 258-4224 for more information.
Second chance
The Pitt County N.C. Second Chance Alliance will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30 at New Dimensions Community Church, 1700 W. Sixth St. The alliance is a group of people with criminal records, their family members, service providers, congregations, community leaders and concerned citizens that join together to address the causes of criminal records and the barriers they create to successful re-entry into society. All are invited. Light refreshments will be served. For information follow Pitt County NC Second Chance Alliance on Facebook or email secondchance alliancepittcounty@gmail.com.
Essay contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications, due on Feb. 1, for its annual essay contest, which is open to youth younger than age 19 as of Oct. 1, 2019. Contestants must be educated in Pitt County and have not graduated from high school or the equivalent. The contest asks students to compose a 700 to 800-word essay answering the questions “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?” The local club winner will be entered in the N.C. East Optimist District contest. The district contest winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Optimist International Foundation. Additional information available at www.greenvilleoptimists.org or contact Pamela Franks at 814-7794 or email: entries@greenvilleoptimists.