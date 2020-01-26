ROCKY MOUNT — James Arthur Jones, 71, died on Jan. 22, 2020. Funeral Wednesday at 1 p.m., at St. Paul Baptist Church. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Morgan Funerals & Cremations.
SCOTLAND NECK — Martha Kirkland Mills, 86, died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Graveside Monday at 11 a.m., at Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation will follow. Arrangements by Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck.
TARBORO — Charlie “Chucky” Lawrence, 60, died on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Funeral Monday at noon, at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel. Viewing 2-5 p.m. today at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary, Tarboro.
WILSON — Donnie Finch, 84, died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Funeral Tuesday at noon, at Sandy Fork Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
NASHVILLE — Kenneth “Mark” Williams Jr., 54, died on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Eagles Baptist Church, 184 N.C. 124, Macclesfield. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
ENFIELD — Manuel Cotten, 92, died on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Funeral Monday at noon, at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Viewing one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.