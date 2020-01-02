SCOTLAND NECK — Lynn Harrell House Jr., 50, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Memorial service Friday at 11 a.m., at Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service. Visitation Thursday 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
