WARSAW – James Kenan’s defense is improved despite losing its No. 1 pitcher from last year.
And the Tigers realize it will take more offense to climb the ladder in the East Central 2A Conference.
JK went 10-11 in 2022 and returned to the 2A playoffs after a four-year hiatus behind the right arm of Clay Pridgen. The Duplin;s Elite all-county pitcher went 6-3 with 99 strikeouts, 31 walks and an ERA of 0.99.
Pridgen is pitching at Methodist University in Fayetteville.
Also lost to graduation was Andrew Pender (.320, 14 RBI), who is playing football at Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C.
Pridgen is the biggest loss, said his father Cam Pridgen, the Tigers’ coach for the past three seasons.
“We’re probably going to be about like last year, except without a dominant pitcher who can strike out 10 every game,” Pridgen said. “We’re going to have to generate more runs.”
Pridgen is waiting for the return of senior hurler and first baseman Mason Brown, who hit .406 with a team-high 26 RBI.
“If we can get Mason back, he could become a shutdown pitcher,” Pridgen said. “He throws about 82 to 85 mph.”
Senior Will Smith and Hayden McGee likewise work the hill for JK, as will freshman Wyatt Barber.
“Wyatt’s young and will make freshmen mistakes, but by May 1 could No. 1,” Pridgen said.
Sutton and McGee will also see mound time, as will Manny Bostic, who will catch the pitching staff.
Sutton hit .415 last season and McGee .250.
Freshmen twins Eli and Cal Avent, sons of assistant football coach John Avent, are playing second and third base, respectively while Brown nurses a high-ankle sprain. Sutton and McGee both play shortstop, with Sutton also playing third base.
The outfield is anchored by senior Xavier Boone in center (.333), Mason Grady (.333) in left and senior veteran Sladyn Smith in right.
“We were fifth in the conference last year and need to pull off a couple close ones this year that we lost last spring,” Pender said. “Making the playoffs would be a worthy goal.”
JK lost to North Johnston 2-1 in eight innings last season in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
“We hope to get Mason (Brown) back in a week or two,” Pridgen said. “Will and Haydn are our two best hitters without Mason in the lineup. I think we’ll be alright, though.”
JK beat Lakewood 4-2 on Monday and then 9-8 on Friday. On Thursday, the Tigers fell 11-4 to North Duplin, the No. 1 team in 1A.
Grady had two hits and three RBI in the second triumph over the Leopards. Sutton, Boone and Barber each had two hits.
Sutton went five innings, whiffing 10 and walking four, while Bostic threw two scoreless frames.
The Tigers (2-2) traveled to Beulaville on Monday to face defending ECC champ East Duplin (4-1). JK ventured to Union on Wednesday.
