WARSAW – James Kenan’s Will Sutton and Hayden McGee held down the gate as well as they could for last Thursday against North Lenoir in a key East Central 2A Conference game with playoff implications.

Then Manny Bostic, Mason Brown and Xavier Boone let their bats produce as the trio combined to drive in all the runs in the five-run sixth inning to upset the Hawks 10-8.

