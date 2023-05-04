WARSAW – James Kenan’s Will Sutton and Hayden McGee held down the gate as well as they could for last Thursday against North Lenoir in a key East Central 2A Conference game with playoff implications.
Then Manny Bostic, Mason Brown and Xavier Boone let their bats produce as the trio combined to drive in all the runs in the five-run sixth inning to upset the Hawks 10-8.
The win was the fourth in six games for JK (9-8, 5-5), which trails East Duplin (11-8, 5-4) for fourth place in the league heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Tigers’ streak started with a 6-5 upset of the Panthers on April 7. ED had plastered JK 11-0 in their first meeting on March 14. The Panthers lost their next five games, while the Tigers picked up momentum with a healthy Brown in the everyday lineup.
Heading into the stretch run
JK, which lost 7-0 to North Lenoir on March 4 in LaGrange, was coming off a tough 2-1 setback to South Lenoir two days previous, led the Hawks 2-0, a lead that turned into an 8-4 advantage for NL by the middle of the fifth inning.
It was all Tigers from there, as JK scored the final six runs of the game.
JK appears to be in a position to make the 2A playoffs, which begin on Tuesday.
JK played ECC leader Southwest Onslow early this week, too late for our newspaper’s deadline. JK hosts Wallace-Rose Hill in their regular season finale today (Thursday).
The Tigers are the No. 29th RPI-ranked 2A school in the East, with 32 teams making the cut.
NL(13-4, 7-3) is fourth, SWO is seventh, East Duplin 14th and WRH 37th.
JK ended its playoff drought last season.
Brown and Bostic have similar stats. Brown had two hits in four trips, while Bostic had a single, double and walk. Both scored twice, as did Boone.
Brown, who missed seven games with an injury, is tied with Bostic for second place on the team with 14 RBI.
Cal Avent and Mason Grady added an RBI each.
McGee, a three-year starter, gave up four earned runs in three innings and Sutton, also a longtime regular, yielded an earned run in two frames to keep JK close enough.
South Lenoir (11-6, 7-3) got single runs in the third and sixth for the close win in Deep Run.
Brown and Bostic had hits and Grady walked and scored.
Brown went 5.2 innings, striking out seven, walking four. Elias Day’s triple was the big blow that helped Landon Tyndall (six Ks, three walks two hits) earn the compete game win.
Diamond Notes
Bostic lifted his batting average to .333, third on the team. He’s tops in runs (15), second in doubles (four) and third in OBP (.460) and slugging percentage (.411). The catcher has come a long way from last season when he hit .167.
Sutton (.380) has the most hits and extra-base hits (four doubles, triple) and the third-most runs (18). McGee (.308) is second in runs (19) and third in hits (16). Boone (302) is fourth in RBI (nine) and runs (16).
Brown (.469) has 11 singles, two doubles, a triple and homer in 36 plate appearances.