WARSAW – Closing out the season by beating a rival should act as a push into the state playoffs.
That was the idea running through the minds of the Tiger baseball team as it awaited a decision on its possible entry into prep baseball’s biggest show.
James Kenan rapped out 13 hits and earned six walks during its 10-1 win over Wallace-Rose Hill in the final regular season game for both schools last Thursday in Warsaw.
The win came on the heels of Tuesday’s heartbreaking 5-2 loss to ECC champ Southwest Onslow.
But at 10-9 overall and 6-6 in league play, the Tigers appeared to be safely into the 2A playoffs, which started this past Tuesday. The NCHSAA seeded teams on Monday.
JK’s seven seniors – Will Sutton, Hayden McGee, Mason Brown, Manny Bostic, Xavier Boone, Sladyn Smith and Aiden Venecia – have been instrumental in the team’s second-straight playoff appearance.
James Kenan seemed to do it the hard way, though, as its pitching staff had an ERA of 5.41.
To counter that, the Tigers (.287) have hit .31 points better than 2022 (.256) when they went 10-11 overall and 4-8 in ECC play.
That increase helped as Sutton (4-3, 4.39) and McGee (4-0, 4.39) have fought hard on the mound, but struggled many times.
JK was on the road this week in the playoffs and win or lose the Tigers have accomplished a lot without pitcher Clay Pridgen (Methodist University).
Last week it was the near-win that was talked about in the hallways at school.
Sutton drove in two runs and McGee walked and scored as JK went in front of the Blue Devils 2-0 in the third inning.
The Stallions took the lead in the bottom of the fourth and added two insurance runs in the sixth.
Brown, Bostic and Boone had hits for the Tigers, who struck out seven times against Jonathon Pittman.
Losing pitcher Brown gave up four hits, three earned runs, seven walks and whiffed seven Devils.
House party
win over WRH
JK did not beat WRH in football, basketball or soccer during the current academic year.
But thanks to an outpouring of offense, the Tigers swept the Bulldogs on Tuesday in baseball, all but causing the 10-run mercy rule to come into play.
The Tigers scored five times in the third and added two more in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Yet McGee might have been awarded the game ball from coach Cam Pridgen, who has coached the JK seniors since they were young players in recreation baseball.
McGee struck out 12 and walked just one, while giving up four hits. He needed 81 pitches in seven innings to log 21 outs.
Sutton, Bostic, Smith and freshman Eli Avent each punched a pair of hits. Venecia had two RBI and McGee added a hit, run and RBI.
Luke Wells (1 for 3, RBI), Kaiden Liu (2 for 3) and Reid Page (double) paced the Bulldogs’ offense.
JK beat WRH 12-1 on March 29 in Teachey. The Bulldogs will once again miss the state playoffs.
Dugout Chatter
Sutton’s average (.362) has dropped just a little in the past two weeks. Bostic’s has improved to .345 over the past three weeks. Brown (.447). Boone (.306,10 RBI) and McGee (.288) have been consistent all season. McGee and Bostic both have 21 runs. Bostic’s 21 hits are a team high. JK has 15 doubles, six triples and one home run (Brown). What’s hurt the offense the most is 137 strikeouts, especially against just 87 walks.
JK lost to North Johnston 2-1 in eight innings in the first round last season. The Panthers were eliminated in the third round by North Lenoir.