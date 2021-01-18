WARSAW — Play hard.
Leave it all on the court.
Celebrate a win and remember to stay focused following a loss.
James Kenan used that approach after losing to Wallace-Rose Hill last Tuesday as a springboard to a 64-61 win over Goldsboro three nights later.
Both were road trips.
The win over the Cougars opens up the East Central 2A Conference, which the Cougars have won two of their three seasons in the league.
It is just the second time a Duplin County school has beaten Goldsboro since the Cougars moved in.
James Kenan’s Eric Smith fired in 30 points and Kavell Donaldson 10.
The Tigers led by four points at halftime, but the Cougars rallied to go in front by eight entering the fourth quarter.
Smith’s bucket and free throw with nine seconds left, and a steal by Andrew Pender sealed it for the Tigers.
“We got a defensive stop and played well in a tense situation at the end,” said JK coach Taylor Jones.
The win was monumental in that it sent a message to the Cougars about Duplin teams.
“There’s definitely a psychological factor when you play Goldsboro,” said Taylor, who coached against and was familiar with the Cougars during his 12 seasons at Spring Creek.
“But I have to tell you, these Goldsboro players and coach (Jaamal) Croom know about our players and how we’ll play. So it’s not like they overlooked us.
Taylor said the game swung back and forth like a pendulum in fast forward.
“Our guys are resilient and tough and are learning how to win,” Jones said. “We’re making strides and have eight games left in the conference.
“I liked how we were the aggressor in this game and how we fought to get back in it, playing smart basketball.
Taylor praised Jamaury Coe for his work.
“He hits two late free throws with two minutes left after (starting center) Logan Brown fouls out and adds three or four big rebounds,” Taylor said. “That was a big effort in a big spot by a freshman.”
Jones said his player let go of the loss to WRH quickly.
“We left that one that night and had a great practice on Wednesday and a terrific practice on Thursday, and both times just went out there with the idea of getting better,” he said.
“Eric (Smith) has experience but things are new for every other player on this team. They cross into new territory every time they play.
“For instance, Wallace plays a flex offense and that’s just not something you see a lot in high school anymore. We ran it when I was in high school. Jones played at North Duplin under coach Ricky Edwards in the early 2000s.
“So what’s happening is our players are on a learning curve for so many things.”
JK was to host Clinton on Tuesday. It was the first scheduled game of the season for the Dark Horses, who have been under a 14-day quarantine because of exposure to Covid-19.
Jones returns to Seven Springs on Friday for his first encounter with the Gators since leaving the school after 12 years.
The tilt completes JK’s first run through the ECC.
The second go-round features a rematch with the Cougars in Goldsboro on Feb. 9, and road games against East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill a week before that encounter.