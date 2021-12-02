WARSAW – Taylor Jones has to re-brand the James Kenan boys basketball team this winter.
Yet his mission isn’t so much a rebuild as it is remodeling around four familiar structures.
His second season in Warsaw after more than a decade at Spring Creek will be without super guards Kavel Donaldson and Eric Smith, two first-team all-county and all-conference players who spearheaded an 11-3 season.
Donaldson, who was Duplin’s Elite Mr. Basketball, averaged 20.5 points, 4.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.8 rebounds. His backcourt sidekick went for 17.8 points, 3.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.1 rebounds, as James Kenan tied Wallace-Rose Hill for the East Central 2A Conference title.
Both co-champions lost to Washington in the 2A playoffs, JK’s setback coming in the second round.
Another key loss is Jaquan Leak.
Donaldson and Smith drove to the iron and created their own shots, a rarity among prep players—although many try to do it.
“We lost about 75 percent of our scoring, but we have guys who can do more than people have seen,” Jones said. “I don’t think we’ll sneak up on anyone, but we will surprise people with what some of our players can do, things they were not asked to do last season.”
One hoopster who is ready for more prime-time touches is senior Andrew Pender, who averaged 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a starter last winter.
In the fall, he was the most valuable player on the field for the football team.
“He’s a very good all-around player who plays really well playing downhill,” Jones said. “He’s going to do some great things.”
Classmate and point guard Andrew Kornegay likewise had gridiron success and could be a more mature hoopster this winter.
“He’s going to defend and take care of the basketball,” Jones said. “He’s a winner and he loves to compete. He does what is needed to win.
“Toward the end of last year, I felt we had six starters, and we lost three and return three.”
One player from the returning core is forward Mason Brown, a 6-foot-6 player who can rebound, play defense and shoot from the outside and convert around the basket.
But he’s getting a late start as a wrist injury in football slowed his movement to the court.
“The cast is coming off this week and he’s been doing non-contact stuff,” Jones said. “It’s funny because his fingers are exposed and he’s a better shooter now. We joke with him that he’ll have to still wear a cast.”
Jamaury Coe made a small splash last season as a freshman, and should take a giant step forward.
“He has a knack for scoring and has really matured – how he practices, his accountability – and he’s all in. He’s our most vocal kid as a sophomore and his teammates have embraced him because it’s real.”
Aiden Venecia, a 6-3 junior center, figures to see significant court time, and he too is coming off a stellar grid season.
Classmate Danny Forsythe and Clay Pridgen are also in the first rotation as JK plans to go 8 to 9 players deep to start the season. Another senior, L.J Barden, will come in off the bench.
“We have good senior leadership,” Jones said. “I know our guys. I don’t know our identity. But last week I saw things I didn’t ever see last year.
“We’re bigger and longer so maybe we’ll sprinkle in a little zone defense, while still relying on our man-to-man, and even apply some zone pressure.”
Ben Poinsett (6-2), Marcus Baysden (6-3) and Jeremiah Ashford (6-0 and powerful but a leaper) will supply help in the paint. Will Sutton, Chris Soule, Chris Hatfield and J’vion Dudley look for time in the backcourt.
Jones said some of the scoring that disappeared will have to be replaced in other ways – Smith and Donaldson were both warriors driving and dishing or finishing.
“We can’t just rely on our half-court offense, so we’ll need to play better defense, rebound better on the offensive end and win loose balls to create some opportunities.”
Yet Jones feels the Tigers will unite and grow along the way.
“It’s a journey,” he said. “We’ll be finding things out along the way, and hopefully winning, too.”
Realignment has changed the ECC as perennial power Kinston enters along with North Lenoir, South Lenoir and Southwest Onslow. Returning with James Kenan are the other two 2A schools in Duplin County, Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin.
“I think there are guys ready to step up and score and also guys who are willing to take on other roles for us, even off the bench,” Jones said.
There will be no Duplin Holiday Classic this season as the coaches and athletics directors voted against having it. JK will use that time to play in the University of Mount Olive’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes tournament.
JK opens ECC play on Dec. 17 with a road trip to Kinston, but not before facing Clinton (twice), Southern Wayne and Midway. “It’s a competitive non-conference schedule,” Jones said.
The Tigers lost their opener to North Pitt 60-57 last Tuesday in Bethel.
