KINSTON — James Kenan basketball coach Taylor Jones is expecting his Tigers to explode.
The second-year coach in Warsaw, who coached successfully for more than a decade at Spring Creek, isn’t quite sure when it will happen for his inexperienced team.
“We’re definitely getting better,” Jones said after his team’s lopsided 67-37 loss to basketball powerhouse Kinston last Friday night in the sweltering heat inside the Vikings’ gymnasium.
“I really feel the light bulb is going to [come on] for our top six or seven and then it will be a here-we-go-moment.
“Our kids are putting in the work, we’re just not getting the rewards yet.”
JK fell to 3-4 overall, while Kinston remained spotless through five games following the East Central 2A Conference opener for both schools.
Andrew Pender posted 23 points.
“We didn’t give him any help until the second half,” Jones said. “We didn’t start well and had a bad first half, but played a lot better in the second half.”
JK has lost two of its last three games after starting off the campaign with two wins in its first three.
Yet Jones sees progress and a shining light at the end of the tunnel, which isn’t as far as it might appear.
“We don’t have a lot of experience other than two guys, and right now are kinda beating ourselves with some things,” Jones said. “We’re trying to learn fast. These guys are working so hard in practice.
“We’ve learned it’s not as easy as it may have seemed at times last year (11-3 with a tie for the ECC title and a second-round playoff exit).”
Jones has praised the tenacity of guard Andrew Kornegay and the progress of post player Marcus Baysden, a 6-foot-4 junior post player.
“Marcus has continually gotten better and he’s never played the game before,” Jones said. “And we have another guy in our rotation that’s in his second year.
“This (Kinston) was not one of our better games.”
JK in fact, had chances to beat Midway, Southern Wayne and North Pitt. They whipped the Raiders earlier and took two from Clinton. Tilts against SW and NP were five- and three-point losses, respectively.
“At some point we’re going to hit our stride and when we do we’re going to be a tough out,” Jones said.
The Tigers are missing center Mason Brown, who Jones says has a way of making up for a lot of mistakes, in addition to his scoring and rebounding. The 6-4 junior is nursing a wrist injury from football where he played on both sides of the ball.
“He’s improved tremendously since last year and we need his athleticism,” Jones said. “He’s improved as much in a year as anyone I’ve seen, and I have coached 13 kids who played in college.”
The Tigers play Wayne Christian on Tuesday in the first round of the eight-team FCA Winter Classic at the University of Mount Olive.
The winner faces the survivor of South Johnston and Goldsboro.
Parrott Academy and Wayne Prep clash in the bottom bracket with the winner facing the survivor of Southern Wayne and Rosewood.
Every school is guaranteed three games as the tournament has third-, fifth- and seventh-place tilts.
Second tourney games are on Wednesday and the “place” games follow on Thursday.