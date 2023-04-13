WARSAW – It might as well have been Senior Night last Tuesday when James Kenan beat East Duplin 6-5 as soon-to-be graduates Mason Brown, Lee Sutton, Hayden McGee and Xavier Boone found a way to get past the Panthers.
It was a win eight years in the making for James Kenan, and its biggest victory during that same span.
The four Tiger seniors combined to score all six runs with frosh Eli Avent knocking in a run to improve JK to 5-6 overall and 2-5 in ECC play.
“It’s the biggest win I’ve had since I started coaching,” said JK head coach Cam Pridgen. “I’m real happy for our senior boys. We’ve given away too many, but made the plays at the end to win this one.
“We didn’t make an error and that’s probably the first time in three or four years. Everything came together and we scored more runs than we normally do against good teams. We hadn’t beaten them in something like 13 or 15 games. So yes, a big win.”
The Tigers took the lead for good with a three-run fifth, and cut off a two-run rally by ED (11-3, 5-2) in the sixth, allowing Southwest Onslow (13-1, 5-1) and North Lenoir (9-2, 6-1) to be game ahead in loss column in the league standings at the midway point.
JK led 2-0, 3-0 and 3-2 before the Brecken Bowles tied it at 3-3 in the top of the fifth.
But the Tigers responded by plated runs off walks from Sutton and Sladyn Smith, a fielder’s choice by McGee and run-scoring single from Brown, who has just returned to the field after an injury.
Down, 6-3, Bowles hit a two-out double to score Zack Brown and Jackson Gause.
ED had runners at first and third in the seventh but could not pull this one out.
The Panthers whipped the Tigers 11-0 on March 14 in Beulaville in a game in which the 10-run mercy rule ended the affair after JK had hit in five innings as Raynor and Gause quieted the lineup.
On the hill
Playing in just his fifth game of the season, Brown held ED to seven hits and four earned runs in five inning. Sutton let in the final run during his two-inning stint.
JK nearly had enough pitching last season to beat ED, which did not lose during the regular season, as pitcher Clay Pridgen (Methodist University) and the Tigers lost a 2-1 heartbreaker in Warsaw.
The Tigers got to Cain Graham and Kyle Kern for six hits and five earned runs. ED had eight hits and seven walks and left too many runners stranded on the bases.
Setting the tone
JK came out on fire in the first as McGeee and Boone singled as the key to a 2-0 lead.
McGee was hit-by-a-pitch and scored via a single by Brown in the third.
The Tigers cut it to 3-2 in the fourth behind a singles by Jackson and Kern and a walk from Jake Lanier.
Brown, who is 8 for 18 (.533) since returning, had two of JK’s five hits. McGee (.355) scored three times. Brown, Sutton (.394) and Boone (.333) added the other JK runs.
Zack Brown (.510) and freshman Baines Raynor knocked in runs for ED, while Gause and Jackson Hunter each punched a hit.
Panthers control
their destination
Nearly every team in the east sees a matchup against ED as a marquee game. JK’s win over the Panthers qualifies as an upset. No question about it.
Yet that hardly ends the Panthers’ run, even though they are behind two teams in the ECC standings.
ED still has games against North Lenoir on April 20 in LaGrange and SWO on May 4, the regular season finale for both schools.
Meanwhile, JK will be fighting for its playoff lives in the next three weeks.
Yet the Tigers, currently in fifth place, will need to use last week’s win as a launching point during their final five conference tilts.
Both schools were involved in post-Easter tournaments early this week.
ED faced Hoggard on Topsail (8-5) on Monday, Hoggard (9-5) on Tuesday and Croatan (6-9) at The Battle for Big Rock in Morehead City’s Big Rock Stadium.
JK played Goldsboro (2-8) in the first round of the Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s Duplin-Wayne Crossover Tournament at North Duplin High School on Monday. The Rebels meet Wayne Christian in the other semifinal. The winners played on Tuesday.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com