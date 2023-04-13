WARSAW – It might as well have been Senior Night last Tuesday when James Kenan beat East Duplin 6-5 as soon-to-be graduates Mason Brown, Lee Sutton, Hayden McGee and Xavier Boone found a way to get past the Panthers.

It was a win eight years in the making for James Kenan, and its biggest victory during that same span.

