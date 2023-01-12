BEULAVILLE – Daunte Hall suited up for the first time this season.
Brecken Bowles came back after a short hiatus.
Both were instrumental in carrying East Duplin to a 57-50 win over James Kenan last Friday on Jerry
Hunter Court in a Duplin County and East Central 2A Conference contest.
Hall, a 2A all-state football player, returned after an ankle injury that had limited him to a handful of plays in ED’s gridiron victory over Reidsville in the 2A state championship game, scored seven points, but gave the Panthers a boast with its speed.
Bowles, a first-team all-county hoopster from a season ago, who had missed a pair of games because of a family commitment, scored 11 off the bench. He also gave ED added speed.
That all added up as the experienced East Duplin squad (3-4, 2-1) won out over young and talented James Kenan (6-7, 1-2).
“I thought East Duplin played very well and beat us with their experience,” said Tiger coach Taylor Jones. “They moved and screened well on the offensive end and attacked us when given the opportunity.”
The Panthers snapped a three-game skid when Mason Marshburn tipped an in-bounding pass after JK’s TJ Oats canned a 3-pointer to cut ED’s lead to 51-48 with 42.9 seconds to play. Hall hit three free throws to clinch the victory.
“Mason’s tip sealed it,” said ED coach Blake Lanier. “It was a big play. We put him at the top of the press and he’s done a great job there.”
Hall, a second-team all-county selection a season ago when he averaged 9.9 points, made an immediate impact even though he’s not 100 percent healthy and hasn’t practiced much.
“He practiced on Monday and was limping pretty bad so he didn’t play in our first two games (last week), but he wasn’t limping on Thursday,” Lanier said. “He’s probably 75 to 80 percent, but was good enough to cut and move and lead us a little.”
So was Bowles, who is averaging 12.5 points after hitting for 13.9 and 5.1 rebounds last season.
“He finishes well, has quickness and just works so hard and that gives him opportunities,” said Lanier of the senior who hustles his way to points, rebounds and steals.
Up 28-23 at halftime, the Panthers also thwarted a third-quarter rally by the Tigers.
JK’s Zamarion Smith, Jamaury Coe and Darius Howard hit shots to give JK a 29-28 lead as a precursor to a frantic, action-packed start to the third quarter.
ED’s Jesse Clinesmith and JK’s Howard then exchanged 3-point bombs.
Teyshawn Johnston connected from long range and Avery Gaby cut into the lane for a hoop to up the ED lead to four.
Coe, also a second-team all-county selection last season, cut it to 36-34 but ED got scores from Bowles, Johnson and Hall, who also added a free throw as the last score of the third quarter for a 42-34 lead.\
JK’s final push came when Stepone Stanley and Oats drilled 3-pointers.
Coe finished with 14, Smith 12, Stanley eight and Howard seven.
Yet JK struggled against ED’s half-court zone defense.
“It was good to have everybody back and I thought we moved the pretty ball well,” Lanier said. “They (James Kenan) have a lot of good pieces We played well at key moments.
The two teams square off again on Jan. 20 in Warsaw.