JACKSONVILLE—When James Kenan’s kick-return team broke the sideline huddle and headed onto the field for the opening kickoff Friday night at Southwest Onslow, its players shouted “Big Mac Runback!”
“That’s been a thing all year,” said first-year Tiger coach Tim Grady, who had promised the unit he’d take them for the fast-food treat if they ran an opening kickoff back for a touchdown. “But we hadn’t done it.”
So it was no big deal.
Until it was.
Senior Andrew Pender fielded the kickoff at his 16-yard line, saw an opening through a lingering cannon-smoke haze and shot up the middle.
Ethan Beddingfield threw a block. Then Manny Bostic and Jeremiah Ashford. Others made contact with onrushing enemies — and Xavier Boone pancaked his guy.
“I don’t think Andrew got touched,” Grady said.
Eighty-four yards later, Pender was in the end zone, and the Tigers never looked back in rolling to a 28-0 win over the Stallions.
“On the way home after the game,” Grady said, “those guys were yelling, ‘When do we get our Big Macs?’”
So Grady said that Monday, he and some coaches would load up the return team and take them to McDonald’s.
“We’ve always stressed what a priority our special teams are,” the coach added. “We’ve wanted so bad to run one back.”
Pender’s leadoff burst ignited the Tigers, and on the Stallions’ second snap, they fumbled and JK recovered at the home 47.
Kenan drove to two first downs, but on fourth-and-20 from the 35, Pender launched a pass down the right side. Hayden McGee had a step on his defender and caught the ball in stride at the 15-yard line over his outside shoulder.
Once the cannon smoke cleared after those two early salvos—and visions of Big Macs gave way for a while—the defense gave the Tigers their sense of security.
The Stallions not only were shut out for the first time in their 2-6 season, they never got closer to scoring than the JK 36-yard line, once in each half.
“It was a fun game, that’s the best way to sum it up,” Grady said.
“They were big, fast and strong in many areas. I still think Southwest is way better than its record.”
The win guaranteed the Tigers’ first winning record for a season since 2015 (12-2) and brought their first five-game win streak since the same year. (They won five of six in 2019).
The East Central 2A Conference season ends Friday, with Kenan (5-2, 4-1) hosting Wallace-Rose Hill (7-2, 4-1).
The Bulldogs slipped to a second-place ECC tie with the Tigers after last week’s 24-21 home loss to East Duplin (8-1, 5-0).
ED is favored to close out its first ECC title since 2017 at home against Southwest (2-6, 2-3).
Touchdown maker
JK’s Pender, a senior wingback and running back who played his first three seasons at quarterback, also had a hand in the third Tiger touchdown.
It came in the middle of the third quarter when he passed to junior tight end Mason Brown for a 20-yard score that made it 21-0.
That capped a 76-yard drive in 14 plays, mostly Pender runs, including a recovery of his fumble while still in Tiger territory.
Kenan converted three third downs along the way, including the touchdown on third-and-eight.
On that score, JK’s Pender took a snap in the shotgun and whipped the pass to Brown just up the right sideline. The receiver brushed off an arm tackle inside the 10 and hammered through a hit at the pylon.
And what better accountability for the defense than the shutout and allowing only six first downs—including 0-for-8 on third and fourth downs. Kenan was nine for 16 on such attempts.
Brown and Daniel Forsythe led with five solo tackles each. Brown and lineman Robert Johnson added a tackle for loss and Forsythe had an assist.
The final touchdown came in the middle of the fourth period after Brown intercepted a pass at the enemy 43-yard line.
Pender arched a 24-yard pass to junior Hayden McGee, who leaped above two defenders for the catch and came down at the five-yard line.
Junior Manny Bostic scored from the one to follow up on his three-TD game the previous week.
Tiger Tales
• JK leads the SWO series 5-2. It was their first meeting since the Stallions won here in the 2012 East 1AA title game (35-13) and there in a 2009 second-round match (17-6). Kenan won four straight from 1987-90 (20-0, 16-0, 14-6 and 14-6).
• In last week’s defensive struggle, the Tigers outgained SWO 208-132, including 129-88 rushing and 79-44 passing. JK also won turnovers 2-0 and first downs 13-6.
• JK’s Pender netted 90 yards rushing on 22 carries (4.1 per) and hit 3 of 5 passes for 79 yards and 2 TDs. He also punted three times for a 37-yard average, including a 43-yarder.
• Senior Mario Funes kicked true on four conversions and put all five kickoffs inside the 10, including two touchbacks.
• The 6-1 Tiger JV team suffered its first defeat last Thursday against SWO (36-28). It is 3-1 in the ECC behind 4-0 Wallace-Rose Hill. They are set to meet today (Thursday) at 6 in Wallace.
