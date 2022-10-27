WARSAW – Three scrimmage plays into last Friday night’s game, James Kenan led Southwest Onslow 7-6.
Early in the second quarter, they were up 22-13 – and the tune-up for this week’s anticipated showdown at Wallace-Rose Hill for a piece of the East Central 2A Conference title was still up for grabs.
But the Tigers fixed the final score at 43-21 by their second possession after halftime. They now lead the SWO series 6-2.
Kenan rushed for 500 yards for the second time this season – also just the second time since 2012.
By game’s end, Kenan coaches knew their game in Wallace in this week’s regular-season finale would almost certainly be for second place in the East Central 2A Conference.
The Bulldogs had fallen 13-12 in Beulaville.
So East Duplin, with its earlier 21-14 win at home over Kenan, only needs to win this Friday at Southwest Onslow (2-6) to wrap up the title.
JK coach Tim Grady wasn’t yet looking ahead to trying to break his alma mater’s nine-game losing streak to Wallace-Rose Hill.
“It was a special night for our seniors,” he said, “We challenged the underclassmen to send them off with a good one, and the effort was there.
“We’ve been playing a good rotation of kids and have a few more tools.”
Grady pegged senior Xavier Boone as JK’s Athlete of the Week after his career-high rushing night of 190 yards on 10 carries (19.0 per), with a 62-yard touchdown sprint.
Fellow senior Manny Bostic netted 116 yards on 16 tries (7.3) and TD romps of 22 and five yards.
Sophomore Kendrick Zeleya scored twice on runs of 52 and 16 yards and totaled 95 yards on nine attempts (10.6).
Junior Shykwon Williams added 50 yards on nine carries (5.6).
On defense, Kenan had six with at least seven total tackles, led by sophomore linebacker Josh Mitchell with 11, including eight first hits. The others were J’vion Dudley, Tristan Diaz, Aiden Venecia and Hayden McGee.
Hassan Kornegay had a sack, Dudley had three tackles for loss and Venecia two.
Last Friday’s James Kenan win started with a bang – as have all its games except the loss at ED.
On first down, Boone skirted right end for 35 yards to the visitors’ 22. Next snap, Bostic hit off right tackle and broke free for the score.
Brayan Guardado booted the extra point, which kept his team ahead 7-6 when SWO’s Tanner Whitehead broke a 62-yard run.
On a night when the James Kenan Athletics Hall of Fame’s sixth class was introduced on the field at halftime, the Tigers started creating distance over Southwest with a 57-yard scoring march in 10 plays.
Bostic provided the big push with a 26-yard dash, and Boone scored twice from the three-yard line – once for a touchdown and again for a two-point conversion that made it 15-6.
Before the first quarter was out, Kenan stopped the Stallions at the JK 26, Bostic pulled his patented spin move up the middle for 33 yards, and sophomore Kendrick Zeleya sped 52 to make it 22-6 at the quarter.
The hosts fumbled away the next punt to set up the Stallions 38 yards from the end zone, and on first down a 37-yard pass set up a one-yard plunge.
Southwest was within 22-13, but it was 36-13 at halftime.
Two SWO penalties, one for a late hit out of bounds, boosted a steady drive to Bostic’s second touchdown, this one on a 16-yard run.
Next possession, Boone’s 37-yard run off the left side set up Kendrick Zeleya’s second score, this one from 16 yards for the 36-13 halftime tally.
Southwest opened the third quarter with a 30-yard pass completion that was tipped by a Tiger, leading to a score that made it 36-21.
James Kenan’s final scoring drive featured a 62-yard run to the enemy eight-yard line by Boone, who scored from the one.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.