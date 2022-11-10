WARSAW—James Kenan surprised its football fan base – maybe shocked is the word – when it went almost exclusively to the single-wing offense this year.
The attack mode was the early-to-mid-20th-century bread-and-butter for most high schools and colleges.
But it hadn’t been seen much in these parts since Wallace-Rose Hill post-World War II mastermind coach Thell Overman retired from the sideline after 30 years (1946-75) and 228 gridiron victories.
But last season, Kenan head coach Tim Grady and offensive coordinator Randy Pugh resurrected the single wing and began incorporating it into the improving program’s offense.
Now it’s a force in JK’s resurgent season, with a record of 9-2 after Friday night’s 41-10 elimination of Camden County (6-5) in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.
Much more about that after this:
East Duplin next
The Tigers take their new-old look back to East Duplin this Friday for a second-round rematch with the two-time defending East Central Conference champ.
The Panthers won both teams’ ECC opener 21-14 on Sept. 9, also in Beulaville. They’ve also won three straight and five of six. JK leads the series 33-27.
“I’m extremely excited about the rematch,” Grady said after Friday’s game. “It made me happy tonight to see the fire in our kids’ eyes when we told them about the challenge they blew the roof off that locker room!
“We’re better now and we know East Duplin’s better.
“I’ll tell you, it’s a rough road in the 2A East for anybody.
“And as a program, it’s so special to know we belong to Duplin County football in a division like 2A.”
Friday’s winner is likely to face Clinton (10-1), whose only loss was to Wallace-Rose Hill 35-18 on Aug. 26.
Changed roles
“After last year,” said JK coach Grady, “we knew the single wing was the direction we wanted to go, with 11 guys having to contribute [physically] on every play.
“Now we’ve got a bunch of dual-threat backs, running or passing when we need it.”
The growth in execution and rise of young, speedy tailbacks has brought some changed roles. Particularly for two seniors, tailback Manny Bostic and quarterback Slayden Smith.
“They’ve both taken to it very well,” said Grady, “and that’s made us better.”
Bostic was JK’s heir-apparent playmaker with the graduation of Andrew Pender. Bostic played the role well, averaging upwards of 15 yards per carry and multiple touchdowns as the Tigers rolled to a 5-0 start.
But something was missing.
“Manny’s a great power runner, but some others have sprint-away speed, and can also run inside,” Grady said. “For the majority of the season, he had to tote the ball, partly because Xavier [Boone, a fellow senior] was nursing an ankle.
“We’ve also got some kids that came out of the woodwork, really produced when we played them.
“I commend Randy Pugh – he lets them all know if they don’t block for each other, they don’t get ball.”
So Bostic’s blocking for everybody as the regular fullback, but his rushing attempts have been cut to mid-single digits. Now he leads the blocking for speedsters like Boone and freshman David Zeleya.
Slayden Smith, the returning starter at quarterback, has continued in the backfield, now as a valued sub in the single wing.
“With Slayden, teams knew what he could do when we ran him in, and a lot keyed on the pass,” Grady said.
“Our other backs’ arms may not be as strong or accurate, but we’ve got more dual-threat kids, running or passing when we need it.”
Clipping Camden
The 41-10 victory over Camden County was James Kenan’s second straight in the first round.
That wouldn’t be such a feat, except that it comes after nary a playoff win for five years (2016-20).
And that coming on the heels of a playoff run of 11 straight opening-round victories, six 1AA East finals (three wins), plus three state-championship games and two titles (2007 and ’13).
In last Friday’s win, the Tigers bolted to a 7-0 lead, driving 88 yards in 8 plays to Boone’s six-yard run around right end. David Zeleya got almost half that distance with a 43-yard sprint to the three-yard line.
But the stunner of the night came on Camden’s first play after the kickoff.
Fullback Malachi Wilson broke a quick pop up the gut and ran 75 yards – until he was sent sprawling one yard from the goal when a diving Boone slapped him on a heel. Wilson scored on the next play for a 7-7 tie.
The Tigers responded by also going 75 yards, but on a nine-play drive capped by Boone’s one-yard smash. He also had a 12-yard dash late in the drive, and Zeleya started it with gains of 25, 10 and 10 yards.
Next possession, Bostic hit a 28-yard pass to junior Al Smith, setting up Boone’s 18-yard scoring fling to sophomore Kendrick Zeleya, David’s older brother.
Before halftime, the Tigers lost a fumble at their 17-yard line – but senior J’vion Dudley stopped the Camden threat with a leaping, fall-on-his-back interception in the end zone.
The Tigers opened the third quarter with a threeand-out. Then the Bruins mounted a gritty 80-yard, 21-play drive that included three fourth-and-short conversions.
But on first-and-goal at the five, a handoff exchange was fumbled and JK’s Hayden McGee recovered at the nine.
The Tigers didn’t let up until they finished a 91-yard, 11-play drive to make it 35-7. Senior Zymir Bright scored on an artful 360-degree spin off tacklers through the middle and sprinted 29 yards.
In the middle of the fourth, the Bruins’ Jacori Sutton blasted a 43-yard field goal.
Kenan’s final score capped a five-play, 75-yard drive ignited on a 48-yard sprint to the 18 by yet another freshman, Zamarion Smith. Sophomore Corryon Moore covered the final eight yards.
Tiger Tales
• JK rolled up 508 yards total offense, its third time at over 500 this year. The Tigers had 379 rushing and 129 passing.
• D. Zeleya topped rushing with 161 yards on 13 carries (12.4 per) with one touchdown. Boone and Z. Smith had 48 yards each, Boone on 12 trips (4.0) and two TDs, Smith on one.
• Kenan hit five of six passes. Boone nailed all three tries for 85 yards and the TD to K. Zeleya, who snagged two for 33 yards.
• LB Mason Brown topped Tiger tacklers – again – with 17 total, 7 solo and 2 for losses. LB Josh Mitchell had 14 with 6 solo, and DL Marcus Baysden logged 10, 7 solo.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.