DEEP RUN—Three of nine subspecies of tigers are officially extinct.
But rumors of the disappearance of James Kenan’s breed of big cats seem to have been quite exaggerated after two straight wins.
These Tigers have been fighting for survival into a sixth straight season, following their greatest success across the previous 11.
Winning two straight runaways over struggling teams — capped by last Friday’s 54-26 drilling of South Lenoir — doesn’t necessarily mean the Tigers are back.
But extinction? The Tigers are alive and kicking. (More on extinct big cats in Tiger Tales notes.)
James Kenan improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the East Central 2A Conference, but their roll will be put to a severe test this Friday at Kinston (6-1, 1-1).
How severe? The Vikings lost 31-27 to East Duplin’s comeback two weeks ago (5-1, 2-0), which won 41-6 at Kenan the week before.
“Kinston just has athletes upon athletes,” Grady said. “They’re so deep, and they run that spread and are so dangerous in open space.
“Our plan will be to keep possession and do our best.
“It would be a major tide-turner for our program. I told the kids we need a small group to do something big, and that’s us.”
They’ll certainly need a big game from Andrew Pender, their quarterback turned running back, who missed parts of the first two games with a foot-and-ankle injury.
Friday, the senior rushed for exactly half of the Tigers’ total offense—212 of 424 yards—and ran for three touchdowns. He also caught a 50-yard TD pass-run from Slayden Smith.
Kenan’s loss besides East Duplin was to Eastern Wayne 40-19 in their much-delayed season opener on Sept. 3. It also beat South Columbus 40-0. Two early games were canceled due to Covid-19 protocol.
South Lenoir (2-3, 0-3 ECC) opened with nonconference wins over Jones Senior (46-0) and Swansboro (36-31). It has dropped all three conference games, also to Kinston (55-12) and Wallace-Rose Hill (76-26) .
“Their quarterback is a phenomenal athlete,” Grady said of the Blue Devils’ Robert Cobb, “and it’s discouraging to know he’s a junior. I’ve told some other coaches that he’s in the top five or even top three backs in the conference.
“Randy and Tyler [Pugh, father-son assistant coaches] came up with a game plan to contain him pretty good.”
Cobb still accounted for all four touchdowns and 356 yards total offense, including 269 passing on 15 of 26 with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also netted 87 yards rushing on 12 carries (7.3 per) and two more TDs.
Sluggish start
James Kenan recovered an onside kickoff to start the game but lost a fumble on their third play. South drove 57 yards to the five-yard line before Jaheim Smith helped stop the last two runs for no gain.
Then the Tigers scored on their next eight possessions before Slayden Smith took a knee on the last three snaps at midfield.
The first quarter was scoreless, but rolled into the second with Kenan well into its longest march—95 yards in 12 plays, with Xavier Boone slashing off the left side for the final six yards.
Andy Kornegay’s interception two plays later near midfield led to Pender’s receiving score covering 49 yards, on which he out-jumped two defenders around the 20.
South Lenoir pushed right back to within 12-6 on Joseph Cobb’s 24-yard TD catch from brother Robert Cobb.
Both teams scored again before halftime. Kenan made it 20-6 on Pender’s four-yard push after his run of 11 and Slayden Smith’s 12-yard, pile-driving quarterback sneak.
The Devils stayed within reach at 20-12 with a score just before time expired in the half. QB Cobb had runs of 20 and 13 yards and hit a 26-yard pass before scoring from the four.
Screen test
Then they opened the second half with an apparent 84-yard touchdown on a screen pass over the middle from R. Cobb to Matias Blount.
But late in the run, Blount was hit with a taunting penalty when he looked back over his left shoulder and motioned to a Tiger to keep up.
The 15-yard penalty erased the score and put the ball at the JK 29.
Taunting but undaunted, the Devils drove on in to pull within 20-18 on R. Cobb’s three-yard crack.
Back roared the Tigers with a 67-yard drive for a two-score lead at 27-18 on Pender’s 20-yard streak off the right side.
Quickly, they recovered a fumble at the South 41 and pounded it goalward behind Manny Bostic. The senior scored from the four after runs of 21 and 9 yards.
Screen test II
But remember the earlier Blue Devils’ screen pass that was short-circuited by the taunting penalty?
They ran the same play with under a minute left in the third quarter, and it broke exactly the same way—minus the yellow flag.
This time, Blount grabbed the screener and broke all alone down the right sideline by the time he crossed JK’s 40-yard line, and his team jetted to within 33-26.
“That screen pass concerned us,” Grady said, “because you’ve got to keep pressure on the quarterback, but still recognize when they’re not blocking you and look for the screen.”
A call to arms
What did that mean to Pender and his blockers? Another call to arms.
The senior streaked 74 yards off right tackle two plays later to re-establish the two-score lead at 41-26.
Then the heat was on full force.
Kenan three-and-outed South Lenoir—also finally stopping that Devilish screen pass—took over at the short-field 39-yard line and scored in six running plays.
Pender made a 12-yard run on second down, Smith sneaked across from a yard away, and it was 47-26.
The Tigers again stopped the home team in its own territory and scored on their eighth straight possession.
Jeremiah Ashford broke loose for 33 yards and Manny Bostic scored from the five.
Tiger Tales
• Ben Poinsett led JK with 6 tackles, 5 solo. Marcus Baysden had a sack and a forced fumble, Jaheim Smith recorded a sack, and Mason Brown and Andy Kornegay snagged an interception each.
• Kornegay also rushed six times for 49 yards (8.2 average). Bostic racked up 83 yards on 10 carries (8.3) with two TDs,
• At several points in the second half, the game degenerated into a battle of personal foul penalties — that were or weren’t called. The Devils drew 13 flags for 110 yards, JK 8 for 65.
• Valuable junior lineman Aiden Venecia (6-2, 225) returned and moved to tackle.
• According to treehugger.com, there once were nine subspecies of tigers, but three have been extinct since the final Ice Age, which ended around 2.1 billion years ago: the Bali, Caspian and Javan. The other six are either endangered or critically endangered: the Malayan, Sumatran, South China, Indochinese, Bengal and Amur. Cited as reasons for the endangerment are the march of human civilization and the melting polar ice caps creating more wetlands.
Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.