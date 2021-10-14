KINSTON — It was one of the most incredible games in James Kenan football history.
The Tigers stopped a two-point conversion run — in the second overtime — to edge soundly favored Kinston 48-47 Friday night in the teams’ first meeting.
The way it unfolded, unraveled and came together for the Tigers at the end defied the probable.
“I told the kids they’ve changed football here for years to come,” said first-year head coach Tim Grady.
The James Kenan alum (Class of 2000) is charged with returning the Tigers to the state-power status they held under coach Ken Avent Jr. from 2006-15.
“It was almost surreal,” Grady said, and then: “It was an explosion on the sideline. I couldn’t imagine a bigger thrill in sports.”
But last things first.
The overtimes
In high school overtimes, each team gets the ball in turn at the 10-yard line with four plays to score or turn the ball over. A coin flip decides which team gets the ball first or last.
James Kenan won the flip and opted to give Kinston the ball first, so the Tigers would know how many points they needed when its turn came.
• The Vikings’ Calvin Holloway scored from four yards on third down, and Messiah Semndala lobbed a conversion pass to Kasim Morgan for a 41-33 lead.
• Kenan tied it on Manny Bostic’s two-yard crack off the left side—on fourth down—and Andrew Pender stormed the right side for the conversion.
• In the each successive OT, possessions switch, so the Tigers took first crack. Anthony Pender hit the right side between the tackles three times for eight yards, and Bostic smashed through the left side for the final two yards and his second TD.
This time, Grady sent Marion Funez and the kicking team out, and he drilled what proved to be the winning point.
“If they scored,” Grady said, “we wanted them to make the decision to tie or go for two. We certainly didn’t want number 22 [deadeye kicker Christian Villa] to be able to win it with a kick.”
• “If” quickly became “when” as the Vikes scored on a nine-yard pass from Semndala on second down.
Sure enough, Kinston went for two and the win, giving running back Holloway a direct snap from center with the right side overloaded with blockers.
But Grady said defensive coordinator Tyler Pugh anticipated that and called a blitz. Linebacker J’vion Dudley shot through to hit Holloway, and Dudley and Daniel Forsythe led the tidal wave that swarmed him under in the backfield.
The triumph moved Kenan ahead of Kinston in the East Central 2A Conference standings with three weeks to go. The Tigers are 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the league; the Vikings 6-2, 2-2.
And you can’t always judge teams by comparative scores. Kinston was squeezed out 31-27 by East Duplin (6-1, 3-0), which walloped Kenan 41-6.
All three have Wallace-Rose Hill (6-2, 3-0) left to play, and Kinston gets first crack this week at home. ED is next, in Wallace, then JK tries to keep the magic alive Oct. 28 in Warsaw.
The amazing buildupKinston went up 7-0 on Semndala’s 48-yard bomb to Kasim Morgan, but gave back a safety a possession later on a high punt snap out of the end zone. Then the Vikings drove 80 yards to make it 14-2 on Calvin Holloway’s two-yard smash.
The Tigers went three-and-out to open the game—but then the teams traded touchdowns on back-to-back plays—twice—before halftime.
The first bookends came when the Tigers capped a 58-yard drive on Jeremiah Ashford’s four-yard smash and Marion Funez’ kick.
But on first down after the kickoff, Holloway streaked 80 yards to make it 20-9.
Kenan took another sky kickoff at its 42 and drove for a touchdown when
Andrew Pender took a pitchout from Slayden Smith and shot a nine-yard pass to a sliding Hayden McGee. Ashford bowled over for two points.
But Holloway went the 92-yard distance on the kickoff just before the halftime horn to make it 27-17.
After neither team scored in the third quarter, another thrilling scoring sequence lit up the early moments of the fourth—when three touchdowns were scored on three straight scrimmage snaps, two by the Tigers.
First, from his nine-yard line, Semndala tossed a pass to Tyqez Drake in the left flat—and the speedster avoided a couple of defenders and streaked 91 yards.
Then, on a play as big as any, 6-foot-2 junior lineman Aiden Venecia got his big hand up to block Villa’s conversion kick and hold the Kenan deficit at 33-17.
That began to become a big deal when JK took the next sky kickoff at its 45-yard line—and Pender broke the first play outside right tackle for a 55-yard touchdown. Bostic powered off the left side for two points to get his team within 33-25.
“But to think we might beat Kinston had not set in yet, not with me,” Grady said.
“But with the scoop-and-score a few minutes later, I said, ‘My Lord!’”
That defensive score came on the Vikes’ first play after the touchback kickoff, from their 20. They fumbled a handoff after a direct snap, and Tiger lineman Robert Johnson beat the pack to it, scooped it up at the seven and scored. In an unusual move, tight end Mason Brown ran wide for the two-pointer to tie it 33-33 with almost six minutes left in regulation.
The Tigers bowed up and forced Kinston’s only punt, then drove to the home 35, before giving up the ball on four downs.
Then senior defensive back Nashaun Bradshaw cut the legs out from under Semndala as time expired after the QB’s 12-yard scramble to the JK 28.
Field positionGrady cited field position among a double handful of keys to the victory. Especially after kickoffs.
“Kinston chose to kick off short [to prevent runbacks],” the coach said on Sunday, “and our return team did a phenomenal job securing that field position.
“We had that kickoff returned on us [92-yard TD] at the end of the half, but we can kick it deep with Marion
Funez, so we do.”
Kenan’s average starting position after six received kickoffs was its 39-yard line, and it proved Grady’s point by driving to score after three and setting up other scores with field position.
There are no kickoffs in overtime, so the Vikings received five, and proved their point by returning one for a touchdown. Another kick went out of bounds, and they also re-proved
Grady’s point by starting from their 20 three times after touchbacks.
Stats
Kinston won total offense 373-204, rushing 229-195 and passing 144-9.
Pender led his team with 127 yards rushing on 21 carries (6.0 per). He also ran and threw for a TD each and ran for a conversion.
Manny Bostic ran for both OT touchdowns and three conversions.
Holloway scored thrice for Kinston and ran for 113 yards on 9 tries (12.6). Semndala hit 4 of 6 passes for 144 yards, an interception and two TDs.
Tiger Tales• It was JK’s best win since 2015, when it knocked off defending — and future — 1AA state champion Wallace-Rose Hill 33-15 in a September nonconference game at Warsaw. WRH was ranked No. 1, JK No. 3. The Bulldogs exacted revenge later that year, 29-13, in the 1AA East final at Wallace.
The Tigers also beat Tarboro 21-14 in the third round in 2015, and upset East Duplin in an ECC game in 2018.
• It was also JK’s first 2-OT game, and it is 5-4 in all OT matches. The most recent was a 16-13 loss to Hobbton in 2009.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.