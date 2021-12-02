WARSAW – How the James Kenan girls basketball team performs in tight games in a brutal conference will go a long way in determining the fate of the Tigers.
Another key factor is how new players blend with veterans. JK has five seniors and five sophomores on its roster.
“We had six games that went down to the last 30 seconds and we were 1-5,” said Tiger coach Kenny Williams. “We were 30 seconds away from being 7-5. We have to have a better percentage in close games.”
Instead, the Tigers were 3-9 in an East Central 2A Conference that has now added powerful Kinston, plus North Lenoir, South Lenoir, Southwest Onslow, and retained Duplin regulars East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill. Moved on by NCHSAA realignment were Clinton, Midway and Goldsboro.
The league has definitely been upgraded.
“Southwest won its conference last year and has two college recruits,” Williams said. “North Lenoir lost nobody and to me is the preseason favorite. Kinston will always be there. East Duplin has a solid program and Wallace (-Rose Hill) has a new coach.
“Our goals are to be competitive in the league and make the state playoffs. And while there’s no way to know, our non-conference schedule might be the toughest overall we’ve ever had.”
Williams’ daughter Nora, a two-time all-county first-team player, will need help in her senior season.
Other returnees include point guard Emma Avent, shooting and point guard RonNyia Joyner, forward Tytiana Wilson and center TaLaizia Newkirk.
A missing face will be Azzariyah Harvey, whose family moved to Atlanta. Harvey, forward/center, averaged 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds last season.
“It’s a big hit for us,” Williams said. “She was upset about it. It was a big thing because we worked with her and got her to step forward and take some of the pressure off Nora as everyone was playing junk defenses against us to stop her.”
Williams still averaged 13.1 points and 10 boards per game and hit a 3-point shot in all but two games. She averaged two blocks to show her all-around game.
“We need Nora to get through the year without any injury issues,” Williams said. “She’s playing quicker now and playing that senior role of doing what she does and helping to make her teammates better.
“The goal is to have the other guards take care of the point duties until the ball gets into the half-court set. Then she can get the ball and create. She’s easily our best creator and has shown some next-level passes that lead the girls to where they are going.”
Joyner, a sophomore, made strides last season. Avent also played in the point and as a shooting guard.
“Joyner will help at the point,” Williams said. “She’s a good shooter and a good shot creator. We’re looking for her to be a double-digit scorer on a regular basis. But her defense needs to improve, as does our overall team defense.”
The bulk of the ball-handling duties, though, could wind up in the hands of Avent, a scrappy senior with a decent jump shot.
“I think she can be a point like East Duplin’s Marley Ingram was – a coach on the court and organize us,” Williams said. “That’s the role I see her in, but we can also switch her off to the wing. She had her best preseason and is locked in.
“But she has to stay out of foul trouble, and she’s gotten better each year in that regard. She’s definitely capable of getting hot from the outside.”
Sophomores Latonia Mason and Railei Mouton and senior Rachel Blanchard will also be in the backcourt mix.
Blanchard, a softball wonder, is playing hoops for the first time since she was in eighth grade.
“She’s a wild card for us,” Williams said. “She, Mouton and Mason have the ability to step in and be a key. Rachel already makes us better defensively.”
Mouton moved from Texas.
“She has a very similar build to Emma, she’s very fast and a good defender,” Williams said. “She makes good decisions with the ball, too.”
Mason is the daughter of a coach.
“She’s quick and athletic and is developing,” Williams said.
Newkirk and Wilson play important roles for the Tigers.
“We need points and defense from Newkirk, and if we can control her lingering knee problem she will be a real solid piece,” Williams said. “It’s more about fighting inside to get rebounds and playing good interior defense for Tytiana, and not as much about scoring.
Senior forward Donya Miller and 6-foot sophomore center Lillie Kornegay will add their touches.
“Lillie has a world of potential and is a very good athlete,” Williams said. “She didn’t play last year but she’s pushing hard to be a starter.
“Donya brings high energy and hustle, very similar to Tytiana. She’s made a difference in our practices. She worked her way onto the roster and we’re happy about that.”
Williams feels there will be no nights where his team can relax.
“It’s going to be a crap shoot most games,” he said. “We have to learn how to win. I’m excited about our trajectory, especially if Blanchard, Mouton and Mason can blend in and give us quality minutes at the guard position.
“A real key is how quickly our first-year players can contribute.”