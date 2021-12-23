KINSTON – James Kenan picked up its best victory in a number of seasons last Friday with a 34-31 triumph over Kinston on the Vikings’ home court.
In Kinston?
Against the Vikings?
And it was a win to remember, as the Tigers broke the Vikings’ 49-game home winning streak.
“I didn’t realize the streak until after the game when someone from the media told me,” said JK head coach Kenny Williams. “We played well and did good things with the things we worked on during exam week. We tried to focus on defense, particularly our guard play, and also broke down skills for our post players.”
The Tigers (2-5) roared to a 14-2 lead in their ECC opener.
Kinston came back to cut it to 16-12 at halftime.
“We started showing patience on offense as we went through our rotations,” Williams said. “We got shots we wanted to get, not whatever shots came open for us. We had a spell where we didn’t do that as well, but it didn’t last long.”
Kinston went in front 24-21 in the third quarter, yet Williams said his team did not panic.
A 13-4 run in the fourth gave JK a 34-28 edge.
“We controlled the pace of the game and I was proud of our girls for maintaining the tempo we wanted to establish,” Williams said. “We rested some players in the fourth to have fresh legs. Our rotations worked well.”
Nora Williams scored 13, TaLaizia Newkirk 9 and RonNyia Joyner seven.
Emma Avent nailed an early 3-pointer, and gave her team a lift with her point guard play.
“She was a floor general,” Williams said. “It was probably the best game she’s ever played. She kept everyone calm and executed our offense. We were never in frantic situations, but she got us through a lot of panic situations.”
JK snapped a four-game losing skid.
“It was a good win,” Williams said. “That’s not an easy place to play. It seems like the intensity and heat are always turned up on the court.”
Around the county
Elsewhere, scoring was a problem for East Duplin as the Panthers lost their fourth straight on Friday, falling 59-13 to North Lenoir in LaGrange.
North Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill did not report scores or statistics from games played last week.