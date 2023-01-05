TEACHEY – Jamaury Coe made up for misses at the free-throw line by blocking the final shot of the game last Thursday as James Kenan beat Living Water 53-51 to capture third place in the M.L. Carr Christmas Tournament at Wallace-Rose Hill High School.
Coe, the Tigers’ leading scorer, nearly had the front end of his one-and-one roll off the rim with JK in front with 24 seconds to play.
Living Water Christian (7-7) then set up its half-court offense looking for a long-range bomb that would cap the Warriors’ comeback after trailing for the better part of four quarters.
But Coe and his teammates dug in to anticipate the long-range shot. When Warrior guard Christopher Marshburn left his feet, Coe stuffed the ball downward and James Kenan grabbed possession of the ball and the win.
“Our guys hung in and battled for an outstanding win,” said JK coach Taylor Jones, whose team beat Pender the previous day after falling to eventual tournament champion New Bern in the opening round.
Coe led James Kenan (4-5) in scoring with 15. Zamarion Smith added 13 and Stephone Stanley 11.
The Tigers led 46-39 following a Coe hoop with 4:01 left in the game.
But the Warriors went on an 8-0 run to grab their first lead of the night at 47-46. The run included thunderous back-to-back dunks, another score in the low post and two free throws.
Smith then hit a 3-pointer and Kel Artis canned a free throw as JK regained the lead 50-47.
Ireione Seritght’s hoop trimmed it to a point at 50-49, but triggered a lightning pass to Artis. Seritght responded with a score with 52 seconds left on the clock and Stanley hit the front end of his one-and-one.
Up 53-51, JK’s defense then forced a turnover and the Warrriors grabbed Coe to put him at the line.
Taking flight
TJ Oats made back-to-back 3-point plays in the first quarter to give JK a 12-7 edge, and it would maintain an advantage until the fourth quarter.
Aiden Venecia, who scored the first four JK points, added a block and Coe made two driving hoops as the Tigers led 17-11 at the first break.
Coe opened the second quarter with a 3-point play and Zamarion Smith added a basket off a strong push to the rim as JK doubled up the Warriors 22-11.
Stanley and Smith hit 3-pointers and Baysden and Artis turned offensive rebounds into field goals and JK led 33-22 at halftime.
“We played instinctual in the first half,” Jones said.
Then both teams played sloppy and were scoreless for the first 3:15 of the third quarter.
Living Water took a large slice out of the lead with a five-point blitz to get to within 33-27.
JK’s Darius Howard and Stanley scored hoops on great cuts in the lane and Coe stole the ball, hit a layup and then the free throw that followed as the lead ballooned to 40-31.
Stanley and Coe (two) added field goals early and it appeared as if JK would cruise to the win in front 46-39 and having momentum on its side.
“The tournament games got us ready for conference play,” Jones said. “We’re hoping to get Mason (Brown) back and that will help us out with his experience and all that he can do for us.”
James Kenan will host South Lenoir (2-4) at Harmon Gymnasium on Wednesday, and then travel to Beulaville on Friday to square off against the Panthers (2-2, 1-0).
Brown sparks late run
TEACHEY – When a team plays without its leader everyone has to step up.
Wallace-Rose Hill’s defense answered the call during a 33-25 win over Coastal Christian last Thursday night in the Bulldogs’ third game of the M.L. Carr Christmas Tournament on Steve Robinson Court.
WRH was playing without its leading scorer Jalen James, Duplin’s Elite Mr. Basketball in the 2021-22 season, who was nursing an ankle injury.
And for the longest time it appeared as if the game would resemble an even lower football-like score.
But WRH broke out in the final three minutes.
Irving Brown started the rush with three consecutive baskets – an inside score, a five-foot turnaround jump shot and a layup on a fast break created by WRH’s pressure defense.
The spurt ended a 22-22 deadlock and put the Bulldogs in the driver’s seat 38-22 after nearly four quarters of close competition.
Luke Wells and Jacques Oliver added scores to complete the 10-point blitz that the taller Centurions could not withstand as they looked fatigued and a step slow.
Wells’ free throw was the final score as Coastal’s frantic push was thwarted.
“I thought our defense played well all night,” said WRH coach Ervin Murray. “And we played well overall. But at some point your offense has to knock down shots to help the defense. We played with a lot of effort.
“I think this was an opportunity for us to say this is us, not this is us with Jalen.”
Coastal looked as if it would run away early as its post players pounded away with second- and third-chance shots. The Centurions went in front 13-6 after Wells banged in a pair of jump shots to start the game.
Still Coastal had a 14-13 edge, which was wiped out by Ja’Corey Boney’s shot to open the third quarter.
But the contest evened out in the second quarter when Wells and Jamarae Lamb knocked down consecutive 3-pointers, and Wells hit a five-footer with 43 seconds to play before halftime.
From that point it was an all-out battle as the lead changed hands two other times and there were three ties before the final rush by the Bulldogs.
Murray said he didn’t know about the status of James, although it appears to be a minor injury.
“We held him out as a precautionary measure and we’ll evaluate where he’s at early in the week,” he said. “The biggest thing to be concerned about is that we have him for conference play.”
WRH was to play three East Central 2A Conference games this week: at South Lenoir and North Lenoir on Tuesday and Wednesday, and at home against Southwest Onslow on Friday. Tipoff for the boys game Friday is approximately 8:30 p.m.
Murray said he was happy with the fan turnout for the tournament, which was expanded this year from four teams to eight and from two days to three.
“We want to keep building it every year and are open to ideas and suggestions,” he said. “It was three days of good basketball and I think it helped the schools who were involved in it.”
It was also a good replacement for the Duplin Holiday Classic, the long-running tournament that usually featured Duplin County’s four schools and included the girls teams as well.
It was suspended because three county teams – East Duplin, James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill – were realigned into the ECC and already play each other twice a season, plus one or two possible postseason games.
mjaenicke@apgenc.com