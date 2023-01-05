TEACHEY – Jamaury Coe made up for misses at the free-throw line by blocking the final shot of the game last Thursday as James Kenan beat Living Water 53-51 to capture third place in the M.L. Carr Christmas Tournament at Wallace-Rose Hill High School.

Coe, the Tigers’ leading scorer, nearly had the front end of his one-and-one roll off the rim with JK in front with 24 seconds to play.

