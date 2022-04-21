CALYPSO – North Duplin wants another shot at James Kenan.
The Rebels want to exorcise the demons left on its diamond after the Tigers beat them 17-1 on March 7.
But first both teams had to win a game in the Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s Duplin-Wayne Crossover Challenge on the Rebels’ diamond.
Two teams with solid seasons in progress should collide early this week (after this newspaper’s deadline).
North Duplin faced Faith Christian, while James Kenan squared off against Goldsboro.
Rebels want
respect, revenge
North Duplin entered the week with a 9-3 overall mark and 6-1 slate in the Carolina 1A Conference.
Since falling to 0-2 after losses to South Lenoir and James Kenan, the Rebels won six consecutive and seven of eight. Their lone loss during that span came against Carolina 1A Conference rival Rosewood (12-5, 7-1).
But ND played just two games in the previous two weeks.
Eric Rosas provided the loudest applause last week during a 9-0 win over Lakewood.
The junior fired a no-hitter, walking four and striking out eight. Only one other Spartan reached base (via an error).
ND held a 2-0 lead into the home-half of the sixth and then exploded for seven runs.
Hunt Pate had two hits, two RBI and scored twice.
Tanner Kornegay also drove in two and Rosas had a run-scoring single.
ND’s last win came a week earlier, a 12-11 win over Hobbton.
The Carolina Conference is returning to its postseason tournament, slated for the first week of May.
Tigers seek
Post-Easter
reboot, reload
James Kenan could feel like it is both rebooting and reloading following two lopsided losses (17-5, 10-4) to South Lenoir last week after sweeping Duplin rival Wallace-Rose Hill the previous week.
The Tigers are 9-5 overall and 4-4 in East Central 2A Conference play.
The good news is JK has faced the two top teams, East Duplin (15-0, 8-0) and South Lenoir (12-2, 6-2). It will face the two schools it needs to overcome to land in third place for a likely berth in the state playoffs – although four schools could get a berth.
JK faces two-game sets with North Lenoir (10-7, 6-2) and Southwest Onlsow (8-6, 4-4).
The Hawks and Stallions will have to beat one of the best pitchers in the ECC in James Kenan right-hander Clay Pridgen.
The senior is 5-2 with a 0.93 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 18 walks in 37.2 innings.
Junior Hayden McGee (2-3, 3.07 ERA) has 32 whiffs and 13 walks during 27.1 frames on the hill. Classmates Will Sutton, Mason Brown and Ty Dixon are in the bullpen as pitching is the Tigers’ strength.
Brown, Sutton, McGee and Andrew Pender are the offensive leaders.
Sutton (.487) leads the team in hits (19) and RBI (15), while Brown (.434) is second in both categories and Pender (.280) third. McGee (341) is tops in runs (19) and has the most extra-base hits – four doubles, a triple and a homer.
