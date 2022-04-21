CALYPSO – Two Duplin County softball teams could use a tournament title as the season progresses into the latter stages of conference play.
Two “outside” foes could say the same.
While not the Duplin Easter Tournament, the Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s Duplin-Wayne Crossover Challenge is a trophy for a school — and a bit of confidence for its players.
James Kenan and North Duplin were hoping to turn up the burner on their respective seasons, while Wayne Christian and Goldsboro sought to push restart buttons at the first tournament that organizers are hoping will become an annual showcase.
Rebels find
questions
answers
The Rebels come in seeking answers, although some have been reviled by first-year coach Jamie Higginbotham, a former softball coach at UMO.
ND is 6-4 overall and 4-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play but is not afraid to step up to face a 2A Duplin school.
The Rebels are 4-2 since a 12-8 loss to James Kenan on March 3. And the’ve won three straight after a 6-1 loss to Hailey King and Union. King is in the starte’s top 10 in strikeouts.
But the Rebels bombed King the following day en route to a 12-4 triumph, and North Duplin bashed its way to a 22-5 and 22-10 wins over Rosewood and Lakewood.
In fact, ND’s offense has not been stopped with the exception of the game with the Spartans.
Senior Logan Jones (.484) and freshman Addy Higginbotham (.517) have combined for 16 extra-base hits – nine doubles, four triples, three homers – and are tied for the club lead in hits with 15.
Reece Outlaw (.462) and Riley Hatch (.471) each have eight hits.
Kasey Jones (.296) and Starr Jaco (.333) have likewise contributed to ND, which is hitting .350 as a team. Also, newcomer Iala Overton (.292) is finding her way.
Higginbotham and Jaco have pitched in the circle somewhat equally of late. Neither are “shutdown” pitchers, but with the Rebel’s offense, and good defense, North Duplin can be competitive with good teams.
The Rebels faced Goldsboro in their first tournament game.
James Kenan took on Wayne Christian.
Can Tigers
make strong
playoff push?
James Kenan’s season is nothing but a roller-coaster.
The Tigers started by winning their first six games.
They then lost three of their next four.
Since that time they’ve been 3-2.
Last Monday, they lost to Wallace-Rose Hill 9-5.
Two days later, they out-slugged North Lenoir by an 18-13 score.
Up and down and all around goes the road for the Tigers (10-5, 4-5).
JK led WRH 3-1 in the third inning, but the Bulldogs scored four times in the fourth and three more in the sixth. The Tiger offense sputtered to single runs in the fifth and seventh.
Anna Morgan Armstrong and Rachel Blanchard each drove in a pair of runs and Emma Avent had two hits in four trips and scored.
Two days later, the Tigers teed off on North Lenoir, scoring 10 times in the third to go in front 12-8. The Hawks cut it to 13-11 before JK responded with four runs in the sixth to take control of a wild game that featured 31 runs and 30 hits by the two schools.
Avent had four hits and Blanchard and Grace Sheffield each knocked in four runs.
Emily Barnette was 3 for 5 and had a pair of RBI, and Morgan hit her third home run of the season. Blanchard (.565, 33 RBI) tripled and hit her ninth round-tripper.
James Kenan has a rough stretch following a week off, facing ECC front-runners South Lenoir and East Duplin.
