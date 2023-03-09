WARSAW – James Kenan broke out of a losing mode last season with a 12-9 record that ended in the second round of the state playoffs.
The challenge now is the Tigers showing they are competitive in the post-Rachel Blanchard era.
Blanchard, who hit .484 with 36 RBI and 10 home runs, was the ringleader of four players who led JK to its first playoff berth in many years. Also graduating was Emma Avent (.452), Emily Barnette (.409) and Skylar Bland (.424) from a team that scored 180 runs.
JK will regroup with starting pitcher Anna Morgan Armstrong, a junior who posted a 5-6 record and hit .523.
Head coach Robby Blanchard gave up the reins to Armstong’s father Craig, an assistant the previous two seasons.
“I expect Anna Morgan to be OK as long as she stays focused on the situations and goals at hand,” Armstrong said. “I think she’ll pick it up a little.”
Freshmen Shylah Stone and Ava Jones could also see time in the pitcher’s circle.
Senior Grace Sheffield, who hit .369 with 18 RBI, returns to catch. Sloan could also wear the protective gear in front of the umpire home plate umpire.
Junior Lacie Bledsoe will be at second base and with Sloan normally at shortstop.
“Lacie’s got a lot of drive and is looking good,” Armstrong said. “And her bat is a little better, too.
Shylah is just an all-around athlete with really good speed and a solid bat.”
Freshman Jourdan Joe is at the hot corner.
“She’s a beast and not scared of anything,” Armstrong said. “All she is missing is the experience. She’s got the tools.”
Senior Kaydence Daughtry and sophomore Brenda Serrano are vying for innings in left field as are junior Jasmine Murphy and sophomore Leonor Castaneda. Jones will be in center. Another freshman Abbygail Bradshaw is a player Armstong said could also blossom into a starter.
“Ava (Jones) can track down a ball with the best I’ve seen,” the JK coach said. “We need to be good defensively out there and in the infield as well.”
Mike Daughtry and Gray Sheffield are assistant coaches for the Tigers, who opened up with an 8-0 loss to West Brunswick.
“It’s a building year for sure, and I think we’ll be stronger next season,” Armstrong said. “Some of these girls have been together since they were 6 years old. I’ve coached them since they were 3.
“We lost some good players from last year’s team, but we also have some really good young players.”
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com
