...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
West to Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts to around
20 mph combined with minimum relative humidity of 20 to 25
percent will bring an increased fire danger risk across the area
this afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Attention coaches of spring sports. The Duplin Times needs you to report the results of your games. We think your players are special and deserve to be recognized. We are unable to attend or watch every game, so please work with us as we work on our end to put the spotlight on high school athletics in Duplin County. For information, call Sports Editor Michael Jaenicke at (910) 288-8351 or email mjaenicke@ncweeklies
Three-sport athlete Andrew Pender, center, will play football at North Carolina Wesleyan next fall. His parents are Rachel and Kalvin Pender. JK AD and head football coach Tim Grady is pictured on the left.
