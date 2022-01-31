WARSAW – Stop Emoni Bethea at all costs.
Be patient on offense, using good spacing and avoiding turnovers.
And when the time is right, have seniors step up for big shots.
James Kenan followed its pre-game objective well enough to push past Wallace-Rose Hill 40-30 on Wednesday last week in Harmon Gym in a key Duplin County and East Central 2A Conference rivalry.
The win kept the Tigers on an upward projectile. The loss prevented the Bulldogs from having a “show-me” win in a rebuilding season – although WRH has indeed made strides in the right direction. The first half was all about that before the more experienced Tigers ran away via a 12-6 streak in the third quarter.
But WRH made it tough on James Kenan, even if the final score was relatively close.
Rachel Blanchard got the Tigers rolling with a 3-pointer to open the third quarter after JK held a 14-12 halftime lead. Nora Williams finished it with a bomb of her own to end scoring in the third.
In between, TaLaizia Newkirk, Ron’Nyia Joyner, Latonia Mason and Lillie Kornegay added baskets.
Up 26-18, Williams and Joyner pushed back WRH in the fourth quarter.
“Their 1-3-1 (zone defense) gave us some difficulty, as it has many teams this year,” said James Kenan coach Kenny Williams. “They play their rotations well. Keeping Bethea in check was a key to the game and holding her to just a few points was huge.”
The win was the first of three last week for the Tigers, who are 7-8 overall but 6-2 in East Central 2A Conference play, which includes a pair of teams fighting for the league title in Southwest Onslow (1-1, 6-1) and North Lenoir (15-4, 7-1).
Kenan’s Williams canned a 3-pointer and a jumper and Joyner a layup during a 7-0 run when WRH had cut the lead to 28-22.
Illiyah Pearsall’s 3-pointer was all but nullified when Joyner knocked down two charity tosses and ripped a 3.
In the end, Mia Williams, who scored 11 points, and Pearsall, who had eight, were more a factor than Bethea, who has been the Bulldog’s most productive player this season.
Williams’ 3 started the scoring in the opening quarter. Newkirk added a hoop, but Mia Williams got hot and connected twice, including a 3-pointer to put WRH up 11-5.
A steal and layup by Jamie Moses extended the steak and potential upset in the making.
But James Kenan responded.
Joyner hit a shot in the lane, one of two free throws and a layup off a turnover to trim it to 14-10.
Nora Williams score in traffic got James Kenan to within 14-12,
That WRH was ahead was a bit of a shock, although the Bulldogs have kept the Tigers from rising the past two seasons by splitting the regular season series.
Nora Williams had 16 points, Joyner 13 and Kornegay six.
James Kenan’s offensive patience chewed up a good portion of the game clock. The Tigers were not in a stall, but did spread the floor to force the Bulldogs to make decisions.
Defensively, the Tigers had hands in the face of shooters and moved their feet well enough to stay in position.
“The coaches and I have been emphasizing the importance of defense and rebounding every day, and how those things are all about effort, attitude and technique,” said the Tigers’ coach.
“We are still not where we want to be with it, but the ladies are buying in and improving, especially defensively. We will need to continue to improve each day to achieve what we want to achieve.”