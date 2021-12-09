RALEIGH – Duplin County soccer dominates the Region 4 all-star team, while two players kicked their way on to the all-state 2A squad.
James Kenan’s Maken Augustine and Wallace-Rose Hill’s Marlon Marquez both scored more than 30 goals and were among the 21 players on the North Carolina Soccer Coaches’ All-State selections.
Augustine guided the Tigers to an 18-4-1 mark, which included JK’s third straight East Central 2A Conference flag.
The junior striker paced his club into its third-round affair, a 6-4 double overtime loss to Manteo.
Marquez was just as valuable to the Bulldogs, who recovered from a 3-8-1 campaign in the spring to go 14-5-1.
Clinton midfielder Daniel Adasiak was also a member of the all-state 2A team.
Duplin County captured 9 of 11 spots on the Region 4 squad as JK, WRH and East Duplin all had three players.
Augustine and his twin brother Makenly, plus senior midfielder Adrian Capistran, are the Tigers on the team.
Maraquez, forward Jose Zuniga and goalie Andy Arqueta represent the Bulldogs.
East Duplin seniors Edgar Madrid and Javier Arevalo and sophomore Darwin Bonilla are likewise on the elite squad. The Panthers handed JK its lone ECC loss and finished 10-11-1, losing in the first round of the state tournament.
Southwest Onslow’s Bryan Ricicot and Christopher Teachey completed the Region 4 teams.
New Hanover’s Aidan Payne was the 2A Player of the Year. Shelby’s David Steeves was the Coach of the Year.
Stay tuned, soccer fans, Duplin’s Elite all-county awards are on the horizon.
This year the competition for Mr. Soccer, the top defender award and spots on the first and second teams will be as competitive as the action on the field this past fall.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com