North Carolina has a robust network of charitable enterprises that deliver tremendous value across our great state.

They feed the hungry, treat the sick, shelter the homeless, counsel the hopeless, cultivate the artistic, educate the young (and not-so-young), and minister to countless other material and spiritual needs. About 10% of the state’s workers are employed in the nonprofit sector, reports the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits, and their wages totaled $19 billion last year.