City Council will consider text amendment this week that allows third party use at John Paul II Catholic High School. As written, the text amendment has the potential for weekly events with light and sound that would prevent our enjoyment of our outdoor spaces. We could be forced inside our homes every weekend.
We did not choose to live next door to a mini-Dowdy Ficklin stadium, but the noise and sound make it feel like we do.
The neighborhoods are not against some use of the complex, but are asking for reasonable use of lights and sound and are proposing a list of small modifications that would offer compromise.
I hope City Council will consider this issue from all sides and try to find a solution.
Donna Jacobs
Plantation Circle
Amend the text amendment
As neighbors of John Paul II Catholic High School, we are actually glad that the school has nearby ballfields and practice places in our neighborhood. It adds to the communal environment and we support their active use to benefit the young people there.
When the facility turns into a closed commercial athletic facility, however, with professional-style stadium lights and an amplified sound system playing high volume music and announcements in a rent-to-play venture, that is a different environment. Then the facility is disrupting rather than enhancing our quiet, residential-zoned neighborhood.
The reaction of the neighbors has been greatly misunderstood. We want JPII to join and contribute to our neighborhood, not convert it to a commercial atmosphere. For that reason, the text amendment needs some further safeguards.
Brett Keiper, Derrick Smith, Mark Richardson, Julie Daniels-Yount
Planter’s Trail