I am opposed the current text amendment being considered by city council regarding John Paul II Catholic High School. City planners have been biased in their position to support the text amendment from day one. When the city first informed the neighborhoods that it was working in conjunction with JPII to adopt the amendment, a city planner stated the school should be able to use its facilities as it desires. I found it ironic that a city planner was completely ignoring the existing special-use permit that protected the homeowners who had been there for years.
At this point, it is naïve to think some version of the text amendment will not be adopted that allows third party use of JPII’s athletic facilities. As to indoor activity in the gym, we (the neighbors) have no opposition since it would not impede on our privacy. The issue is lights and sound. If this amendment is passed as is, there could be lights and amplified sound on the athletic fields every Friday and Saturday night, 52 weeks a year. We do not mind the use on occasion, but the text amendment is too broad.
Representatives from JPII have said numerous times that that is not their intent to have the facilities used frequently by third parties. How does one prove intent? Moreover, once the amendment is in place, the school’s administration could change and reverse any existing unwritten agreements.
This text amendment sets a bad precedent for any future small private school and surrounding neighborhoods, who will at that time have no choice in the matter. We are trying to have a choice now. The bottom line is quite simple — the neighbors want reasonable restrictions on the use of the outdoor facilities.
John Reisch
Greenville