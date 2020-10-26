John Paul II athletic director, football coach and teacher Sean Murphy was named a 2020 inductee into the Archbishop Curley (Md.) High School Hall of Fame, according to a release from the school.
Murphy was the longest-tenured (21 seasons) and winningest football coach (127 victories) in the school’s history. His teams won five conference championships. Murphy’s honors include being named the coach of Team Maryland for the Big “33” Classic and also being included on the staffs of the Baltimore Touchdown Club’s All-Star Classic and Maryland Crab Bowl. He was selected as the 2010 Coach of the Year by the Varsity Sports Network.
Murphy is a former standout player and hall of fame inductee at Towson, where he was a two-time All-American and the school’s all-time leading receiver.