KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College celebrated Black History Month with a plethora of activities including Black History Daily Facts that were sent out via email to faculty, staff and students; an art contest open to all students; a trivia contest for students, faculty and staff; and a special opportunity to wear African attire.
These events were coordinated by the Student Government Association of James Sprunt through officers Landen Kennedy and Juanito Hernandez, and SGA Advisor Tonda Clowney.
The following students were recognized.
Art contest
- First place — David Borja Ponce, Barber School student, “Black Panther” Chadwick Boseman
- Second place — Diana Grady, Advertising and Graphic Design student, “Billie Holiday”
- Third place– Shaneka Murphy, Barber School student, “VP Kamala Harris"
- Fourth place — Patrick Brewer, Advertising and Graphic Design student, “Billie Holiday”
- Fifth place — Brianna Aultman, Advertising and Graphic Design student, “Martin Luther King, Jr.”
- Sixth Place Winner – Elizabeth Rackley, Advertising and Graphic Design student, “Will Smith”
Trivia winners
Students: Mollie Johnson, Laura Spainhour, Jenna Harrell, Shirley Farrior, Jasmin Borja, Jeffrey Jaimes, Jeremiah Lyons, Ingrid Velasquez, and Oneyda Mejia Padilla.
Staff: LaTasha Moore, JSCC Controller; Lee Williams, Coordinator for Upward Bound programs at James Sprunt (not pictured); and Anne Kennedy, Early College Liaison.
African attire
Staff: Nfassory Kake, Math Skills Advisor; and Tonda Clowney, Senior Administrative Assistant to the Associate Vice President of Student Services
Students: Barber School students George Koufie, Jeffrey Baidy, Hugo Sanchez Ramirez, and Lawrence Wilson