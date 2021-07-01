Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. today. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Tranter’s Creek Resort and Campground, 6573 Clark’s Neck Road, Washington, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 3.
Red Men’s Lodge, 503 E. Third St., Washington, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 6.
Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1-5 p.m., July 7.
Bath Volunteer Fire Department, 430 Carteret St., 2-6 p.m., July 7.
The Blind Center, 219 N. Harvey St., Washington, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9.
Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, 3-7 p.m., July 12.
Fitness Unlimited, 622 W. 15th St., Washington, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 13.
Pactolus Fire Department, 5858 U.S. 264 East, 2-6 p.m., July 15.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Pool opening
Greenville Community Pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave. at Guy Smith Park, is open 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:30-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. A daily pass is $2; ages 4 and younger may enter for free with a paid adult admission. Season passes, which are good through Aug. 14, are available for individuals and families. Call 329-4041 or 329-4563.
Splash park
Splashpoint, a sprayground located at the Dream Park on Chestnut Street, is open from noon-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. The park will be open weekends only Aug. 21 through Labor Day. Call 329-4567.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews Drive. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
Manage diabetes
Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department are offering free virtual support groups for those needing help living with diabetes. Vidant’s sessions are 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month and Pitt County’s are 10-11 a.m. the second Wednesday each month. Vidant will have different wellness topics each month, Pitt County will have hot topics, tips and support for diabetes management, including cooking demonstrations. Call Vidant at 847-5590 or email susan.houston@vidanthealth. Call the county at 902-2361 or email angie.watson@pittcountync.gov.
CRT discussion
Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina, formerly known as the Eastern North Carolina Tea Party, will hold a presentation and discussion on critical race theory at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Call 286-7015.