GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 22-26:
No owner listed, 3863 Dunhagan Road, commercial building, $274,850.
No owner listed, 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial alterations, $12,400,000.
No owner listed, 3865 Dunhagan Road, commercial multi-family, $2,403,840.
No owner listed, 3855 Dunhagan Road, commercial multi-family, $2,403,840.
No owner listed, 3857 Dunhagan Road, commercial multi-family, $2,403,840.
No owner listed, 3859 Dunhagan Road, commercial multi-family, $2,403,840.
No owner listed, 4201 Davencroft Village Drive, Winterville, residential additions, $90,364.
No owner listed, 108 St. Andrews Drive, residential alterations, $56,250.
No owner listed, 615 Megan Drive, residential single-family, $260,700.
No owner listed, 205 Harmony St., residential single-family, $28,000.
No owner listed, 207 Martinsborough Road, residential single-family, $355,500.
No owner listed, 616 Southbridge Court, residential single-family, $283,050.
No owner listed, 406 Latham St., residential storage/accessory structure, $7,200.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 22-26:
Andrea J. Biggs, 527 Cedar Ridge Drive, single-family alterations, $6,000.
Singletree Inc., 2191 Franklin Drive, single-family dwelling, $155,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for June 24-30:
Andrew Joseph Grimone, 957 Derbyshire Lane, Greenville, pool, $26,400.
Miriam J. Life Rasberry, 2577 Kittrell Hill Road, Farmville, patio/concrete slab, no estimate.
Paul J. Briney, 928 Derbyshire Lane, Greenville, pool, $25,920.
Rebecca M. Phillips, 1928 Pollard Road, Farmville, pool, $37,400.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 107 Turner Run Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $266,080.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 141 Turner Run Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $302,480.
Jacob Lee Flanagan, 3836 Arch Flanagan Road, Farmville, single-family house with attached garage, $279,960.
Michael Derrick Welch, 3133 Trellis Road, Greenville, pool, no estimate.
Michael E. Hufnagel, 3747 Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland, Lot 25, deck, no estimate.
Phillip W. Lewis, 3134 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, Lot 13, residential alteration, $60,480.
Preston S. Albritton, 220 Port Royal Place, Greenville, porch, $26,200.
Priscilla M. Pippins, 2114 Forest Place, Winterville, porch, no estimate.
Talmadge G. Woolard, 1226 Boyd-Galloway Road, Grimesland, pool house, no estimate.
Thomas Eugene Taylor, 3779 Speight Seed Farm Road, Winterville, residential alteration, $84,680.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 3052 Bessemer Drive, Greenville, Lot 32, single-family house with attached garage, $194,880.
William Small, 1113 Lexington Downs Drive, Greenville, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
Linda Davis, 716 Peanut Lane, Ayden, single-family house, $160,760.
RPH Enterprises of Pitt Inc., agent 1612 Hoover St., Greenville, handicapped ramp, $1,440.
Francis Johnson, 5075 Eastern Pines Road, Greenville, residential addition, $63,520.
P & CHC LLC, 2273 Kinsaul-Willoughby Road, Greenville, single-family house, $126,080.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3057 Lucas Court, Greenville, single-family house, $200,520.
Paradise Homes of Johnston County of NC Inc., 2210 Mohawk Court, Farmville, single-family modular residence, $184,400.
Unshakable Builders Inc., 2049 Lawrence Run Drive, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $30,000.