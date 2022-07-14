ENFIELD — Evelyn Wester, 91, died on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations Chapel. Visitation Friday, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
TARBORO — Theodore Roosevelt Rowe Jr., 68, died on Friday, July 8, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required.
PINETOPS — Shirley Gray Staton, 82, died on Friday, July 8, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service Chapel. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
TARBORO — Blanche Lee Powell Jenkins, 92, died on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required.
TARBORO — Kenneth Ray Joseph, 59, died on Sunday, July 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required.
ROCKY MOUNT — Vincent Lavern Peoples, 63, died on Monday, July 11, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.