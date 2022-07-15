RALEIGH — Lillie Mae Battle, 93, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Matthews Family Mortuary. Visitation Friday, 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Matthews Family Mortuary.

KENLY — Jessie Clinton “Jay” Barnes, 78, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Contending For The Faith Church Ministries, Wilson. Visitation Friday, 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Matthews Family Mortuary.

BATTLEBORO — Clara Daniel, 80, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Restoration Family Worship Center. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.