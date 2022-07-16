Congrats to all involved in the Litter Locator program. Thank you for your work and hopefully great success.
Does anyone else see the irony that the wellness center at the place formerly known as Vidant only cares about the safety of runners and walkers at 50 percent? Sidewalks are on less than half of one side of Wellness Drive and then none in front of the building on Stantonsburg. BYHs physicians, heal thyself first, before preaching at us.
Ha Ha! Cheney for president? She won’t even win the primary for her own congressional seat. Bless your heart.
A no BYH to those cat owners who keep cats outside all day without checking on them! They need attention, food and water as well! How would you feel if you were stuck outside in the humidity all day with no food, water or attention? Be mindful and take better care of your pets, please!
BYH to the uninformed or stupid. The Supreme Court did not criminalize abortion. They only said that it is a state issue and should be determined by the people of the individual states. Of course, reality doesn’t matter to the left, after all “men can get pregnant, too.” Bah ha ha ha.
BOH’s, COVID is not so devastating. For most people that get it you take Paxlovid for five days and get a bad taste in your mouth along with the mild symptoms. Lie on the couch for five more days and watch TV. The worst part is the re-runs on TV all day.
A no BYH to those people who like to slam doors loudly whether it be at home or work. This is offensive to noise-sensitive people. You certainly don’t want to upset them and have them go off on you!
BOHs for being upstream from Lil Washington and having so much garbage and pollutants in the Tar River that we’ve made it unsafe for residents to swim. Let’s be better stewards of our world and reduce the litter, pollution and waste so that future generations can have clean water for drinking and swimming.
BYH to the new development in Farmville near the schools and the people who approved the building in such a low area. All it took was an hour of rain and now the creek, road and other yards get flooded. Mother nature doesn’t care about economic development; hydrology still follows the laws of nature.
BYH, fighting evil is a noble activity when it must be done. But it is not our mission in life. Our job is to bring in more light.
BOHs for seeing the storms and knowing that our area floods easily but still insisting on mandating huge tracts of land for parking lots. How about we have smaller lots and denser development so that we leave some land like nature made it to absorb water? Not rocket science, Greenville!
