RICHMOND, Va. — Calvin Antonio Brown, 52, died on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to services, at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount, N.C.
